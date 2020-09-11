Two seriously injured in Rowley crash involving two cars, motorcycle

The woman, 61, was driving the Toyota which crashed into the Kia driven by a 52-year-old man from West Newbury, police said.

The pair were traveling southbound in a Toyota Camry when a Kia Telluride traveling north allegedly failed to yield as it made a left-hand turn, Rowley police said in a statement.

A man and a woman from Topsfield were seriously injured after two cars and a motorcycle were involved in a crash on Route 1 in Rowley Friday evening, police said.

The woman and her passenger, a 71-year-old man, were rushed to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport. She was later taken by ambulance to Lahey Hospital Burlington. He was flown to a Boston hospital.

Their conditions were not known late Friday night.

The crash occurred at 5:25 p .m. when the West Newbury man allegedly failed to yield while attempting to turn left onto Glen Street, Rowley police said.

“When the [Kia] turned into the travel lane, it was struck by a Toyota Camry traveling south on Route 1,” police said in the release.

The impact of the collision caused the vehicles to crash into a Harley Davidson motorcycle that was at the intersection, police said.









The driver of the motorcycle, 66-year-old man from Byfield and his passenger, a 59-year-old woman of Georgetown, were not injured, police said.

The driver of the Kia, a 52-year-old man of West Newbury, was also not injured.

The crash is under investigation, bute the driver of the Kia will likely be cited for motor vehicle violations, police said.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash, police said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.