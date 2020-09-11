Upton man honored with Sweeney Award for rescuing girl trapped in submerged car

Etre spoke on the briefest of terms after Polito and Anna Sweeney outlined his actions last Dec. 13 and drew a comparison with the late Sweeney who provided details to authorities from on board Flight 11 about the 9/11 hijackers even though she feared for her life.

Chris Etre, 49, was applauded by Anna Sweeney, the daughter of American Airlines Flight 11 flight attendant Madeline “Amy” Sweeney and Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito in a virtual ceremony.

An Upton man who jumped into the bitterly cold Quinsigamond River to save a teenage girl trapped inside a submerged car received this year’s Madeline Amy Sweeney Award for Civilian Bravery on Friday.

Advertisement

“Thank you very much. I really don’t know what else to say,'' Etre, a married father of three said. “I tried to do whatever I hope somebody else would do” if one of his children were in that situation.

Polito responded: “That’s a testament to you for not wanting to be one of many words. You don’t need to because your actions speak louder than words.”

Anna Sweeney told Etre that “your actions on that day, you’re so much of what my mother and her courageous act was on September 11th. And with everything going on right now, I think it’s really important to highlight the best in our community.”

According to officials, Etre was driving through Grafton around 10 p.m. near the intersection of Worcester Street and Wheeler Road when a car moving at a high rate of speed roared past him as it headed down a steep hill.

“The vehicle struck a patch of black ice, spun off the road, and jumped over an embankment into the Quinsigamond River," officials wrote. "While a teenage male escaped the vehicle, a female teenager was trapped in the sinking car.”

At that point, Etre got out of his own vehicle and grabbed a wrench.

Advertisement

"Etre entered the water and, using a wrench from his car, broke the passenger window to free the victim and guide her to safety through freezing water to the shore,'' officials wrote.

By the time first responders reached the scene they “found the car fully submerged and empty. Both teenagers were taken to UMass Memorial Hospital for evaluation and found without serious injury.”









John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.