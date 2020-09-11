The winners of the first Rhode Map Primary Contest are ...

Happy Friday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I have Patrick Mahomes in fantasy football, so last night wasn’t so bad. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

If you have friends or relatives who would like their own free copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 22,782 confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday, after 84 new cases. The most recent test-positive rate was 1.1 percent. The state announced five more deaths, bringing the total to 1,067. There were 76 people in the hospital, five in intensive care, and three were on ventilators.

* * *

It turns out that picking Rhode Island political races is just as hard as picking a perfect bracket in the NCAA Tournament. But if you predicted a big night for progressives, chances are you performed pretty well in the first Rhode Map Primary Contest.

Before we get to the winners (you’re getting sweet Rhode Map tote bags, by the way), here’s a big thank you to the 799 readers who submitted entries. Technically, we were closer to 1,000, but that’s because some of you hedged your bets with multiple entries.

Without further ado, here are the winners:

Jeff Levy – 35/41

Aaron Regunberg – 35/41

Jason Roias – 34/41

Matt Taibbi – 33/41

Emily Crowell – 33/41

Peggy Dudley – 33/41

David Folcarelli – 33/41

Here are some other fun facts from the results:

The average score was 25 out of 41.

The race that most people picked wrong was House District 3, where fewer than 20 percent picked Nathan Biah to unseat state Representative Moira Walsh .

The race that most people picked right was the Second Congressional District, where US Representative James Langevin defeated primary challenger Dylan Conley .

About 28 percent of readers correctly picked Cynthia Mendes to beat Senate Finance Committee Chairman Bill Conley , and 36 percent predicted Tiara Mack to knock off Senator Harold Metts .

Only 17 percent of readers hit the Ken Hopkins/Maria Bucci exacta in the Cranston mayoral primaries.

So, will there be a general election contest?

You bet. We might even include a Johnston-specific Trump/Biden question.

THE GLOBE IN RHODE ISLAND

⚓ The mail ballot results from Tuesday’s primary in Rhode Island solidified what we already knew: Progressives were the big winners.

⚓ Cumberland resident Jim Raftus has a powerful personal essay reflecting on the loss of his cousin and his cousin’s wife on 9/11.

⚓ Scientist and entrepreneur Jeff Stibel, who founded a brain-computer technology company based on research he conducted at Brown University, is donating the company to Tufts University.

⚓ Infosys is adding another 500 jobs in Rhode Island.

⚓ The East Bay Bike Path cracks the Globe’s list of the best bicycle trails in New England this fall. While we’re at it, the Green Animals Topiary Garden in Portsmouth makes the list of 10 (mostly) outdoor museums to visit.

⚓ Rhode Map readers have sent another round of Happy Birthday wishes to: Kevin Dickson (10), Luca Selleck-Falconi (welcome to the world, kiddo), Renee Bessette, Vicki Maher, Miriam Schwartz (71), Charlie Toolan, Jason Littlefield (37), Laura Allbee (31), Duke Prucha (88), Jerry O’Brien (69), Andrea Nietzel (24), Dave Burton (81), Teal Butterworth, Doris de Los Santos, state Senator Sandra Cano, Don Roach, Teresa Guaba, Karla Vigil, Christine DiBiase, Frank McMahon, Julie Nora, and Melissa Withers.

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what’s happening in Rhode Island. Have an idea? E-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ A small socially-distanced remembrance of 9/11 will take place at the State House, and it will air on Capitol TV.

⚓ Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea is holding a press conference at 10:30 a.m. to make several announcements related to the November election. Look for her to address mail ballots and early voting.

⚓ Rhode Island’s congressional delegation is holding a 1:30 p.m. press call to urge Congress to restart negotiations on another COVID-19 relief package.

⚓ The Celtics and Raptors play in game seven of the Eastern Conference semifinals at 9 p.m.

* * *

Thanks for reading.

