Mass. reports 443 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 14 new confirmed deaths

The state Department of Public Health also reported that 19,406 new individuals had been given coronavirus tests, for a total of more than 1.9 million. Nearly 3 million tests have been administered since the beginning of the pandemic. An additional 315 individuals were given coronavirus antibody tests, bringing that total to 115,893.

The state reported 443 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the total to 122,202, and 14 new confirmed deaths, bringing the death toll in Massachusetts to 8,971.

The new numbers came as the four metrics state officials are monitoring as businesses reopen remained generally steady at low levels relative to the springtime surge.

The seven-day weighted average of positive coronavirus tests was .8 percent as of Thursday, which is the lowest that number has been since the start of the pandemic.

The three-day average of hospitalized coronavirus patients ticked up slightly to 341 as of Thursday, up from 340 the day before.

The number of hospitals using surge capacity remained steady for the fourth consecutive day at 2 as of Thursday.

And the three-day average of deaths from confirmed cases of coronavirus remained steady at 9 as of Tuesday.

Governor Charlie Baker this week praised the state’s progress in keeping the metrics low, even as he acknowledged some communities are still being hit hard. He said on Thursday that he would loosen restrictions on indoor and outdoor arcades, allowing them to reopen next week.

