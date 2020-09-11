Two Brockton men indicted after release from jail due to COVID-19

Two Brockton men who were released from jail earlier this year because of the coronavirus pandemic were indicted separately Friday by a grand jury, the Plymouth district attorney’s office said.
Michael Ihde, 44, was charged with one count of trafficking more than 200 grams of methamphetamine, the district attorney’s office said in a statement.
Prosecutors said Ihde was identified as a methamphetamine distributor by Brockton police during an investigation in January and February. Officers executing a search warrant at Ihde’s home found cash, digital scales, and more than 200 grams of methamphetamine, according to the statement.
Ihde was initially held on $10,000 cash bail but filed a COVID-19 release motion in April, the DA’s office said. District Court Judge James Sullivan denied his request, but on appeal the Supreme Judicial Court ordered him released on personal recognizance, prosecutors said.
Advertisement
Jonathan W. Laurole, 21, was indicted on one count of unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of possession of a loaded firearm, with both charges stemming from a March 23, 2019 traffic stop by Brockton police, according to the statement. On that date, officers allegedly found a Taurus .38 special revolver loaded with four rounds of ammunition in Laurole’s possession.
Laurole was initially held on $20,000 bail but released by Superior Court Judge Debra Squires-Lee on a COVID-19 motion, prosecutors said. His bail was later revoked after he “violated the terms of his release repeatedly,” prosecutors said.
Ihde and Laurole will be arraigned later in Brockton Superior Court.
Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.