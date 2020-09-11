Two Brockton men indicted after release from jail due to COVID-19

Two Brockton men who were released from jail earlier this year because of the coronavirus pandemic were indicted separately Friday by a grand jury, the Plymouth district attorney’s office said.

Michael Ihde, 44, was charged with one count of trafficking more than 200 grams of methamphetamine, the district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Prosecutors said Ihde was identified as a methamphetamine distributor by Brockton police during an investigation in January and February. Officers executing a search warrant at Ihde’s home found cash, digital scales, and more than 200 grams of methamphetamine, according to the statement.