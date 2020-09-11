Weddings in a pandemic: Welcome to the anxiety vortex

In Peabody, Lisa Stanton, who should have nothing to do with some random wedding in New Hampshire, has been sucked into the anxiety vortex, thanks to the groom’s stepmother — an old friend who lives in Florida and wants to get together with Stanton after the nuptials.

Newlyweds are spending their honeymoons praying they don’t hear from COVID‐19 contact tracers. Relatives are agonizing over “damned if we RSVP yes, damned if we RSVP no” decisions. Wedding planners are adding contract clauses specifying they’ll walk off the job if social distancing rules are violated. Brides are joining support groups.

“I don’t want to hurt her feelings,” said Stanton, who had a health scare a couple of years ago and is following strict safety precautions. “But she’s flying from a hot spot to a state that doesn’t require masks and she’s going to a wedding.”

If anyone knows of a reason why this wedding should have been postponed, speak now, through your mask, or forever hold your peace.

Wedding weirdness starts with the guest list, of course — a battleground even before its size was dictated by Governor Charlie Baker.

Guests are being downgraded to Zoom, disinvited, re‐invited, or put on standby in case a slot opens, a la a college wait list.

Wedding planner and consultant Hermela Belachew, owner of Behind the Design in Boston, is having her brides send what might be called a “save-the-date-ish.”

In light of the current climate, the notes read, “Formal invitation or virtual invitation to follow.” (Pro tip: Wait to buy your shoes.)

The party line is that guests understand being nixed, they just want the couple to enjoy their special day. This may be true, but COVID or no COVID, people are still people.

“I don’t think anyone would have said to me, ‘Why cut me and not them?’ ” said Ashlee Feldman, a Jam’n 94.5 host, who moved her 260-person wedding from November to March 2021, “but behind my back I could see the girls getting catty about it.”

With COVID travel restrictions, virus hot spots, and gathering-size limits constantly changing, couples are finding themselves in endless contact with their guests. Come. Don’t come. Wait, maybe do come. To cite one of many crazy-making examples, in August, Baker abruptly halved the outdoor cap to 50 people.

“People are starting webpages with the COVID updates,” said Jennifer Shapiro, a co-owner of S.H Events in Brookline.

Among the wedding trends the coronavirus has spawned: matching masks for the bridal party, dance-free receptions, and much shorter weddings.

Pre-pandemic, nearly 100 percent of New England weddings using Guestboard, an event platform for group events, had swollen to multiday affairs, with day-before welcome happy hours, post-wedding brunches, and other mandatory fun.

But now the majority have downsized to only a “day-of” schedule, said company founder and CEO Peter Vandendriesse.

That may seem like a win for guests time‐wise, but no such luck. Another trend involves asking guests to self-quarantine for 14 days ahead of time, said Myriam Michel, founder of Boston-based M&M Elite Events.

The nightmare scenario, of course, is what happened in rural Maine, where a wedding has been linked to 161 coronavirus cases and three deaths — the state’s largest COVID-19 outbreak.

Being responsible for a super-spreading event — or even a single case — was on Stephanie Slate’s mind as she honeymooned on Block Island, in August, and checked her e-mail constantly. Slate, of Wakefield, was hoping NOT to hear from guests, the caterer, or wedding venue the dreaded news that someone had tested positive.

In fact, the best day of the entire time may not have been the masked and scrupulously distanced wedding, but two weeks after, when her new mother-in-law called to declare victory. “We’re in the clear!” she said.

“In every romantic comedy the bride is losing her mind,” said Slate, a senior adviser at Forrester Research. "But COVID added a layer of actual life-and-death stress. I don’t think anyone understands it until you go through it.”

Because no one grasps a bride’s pain like other brides — certainly not the grooms — multiple support groups have sprung up on Facebook. Bride Anna Kaplan is a member of three: “Wedding Disaster Support: COVID-19,” “Brides of COVID-19-in this together!” and “2020 Pandemic Brides.”

Kaplan, a financial comptroller from Miami, started that last group herself, when friends and family began telling her they couldn’t go to her June wedding — before she’d even had a chance to send the formal invites, which had been printed, addressed, and stamped.

Member brides have supported each other through the hardship of losing deposits and the anguish of trimming lists, and they’ve mourned anniversaries that haven’t yet happened.

“I’m feeling a little down right now,” one would-be bride wrote. “Tomorrow would be our one-month mark for our wedding.”

Responded another member: “I’m so sorry you’re going through this! The wait will be worth it — try to hold onto the magic of marrying your person.”

Facebook support groups for conflicted guests aren’t yet a thing, but they should be. In early September, a local writer was already stressing about a family wedding in Virginia that’s more than half a year away.

“I want to be there,” she told the Globe, “but it’s an eight‐hour drive. I’m already worried about where we’ll go to the bathroom.”

Beth Teitell can be reached at beth.teitell@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @bethteitell.