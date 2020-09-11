Donald Trump’s depraved heart

But the revelations in Bob Woodward’s taped phone calls with Trump draw us to a more horrifying conclusion: that the president willfully, purposely, and maliciously lied to the American people about a virus that he well understood was “deadly stuff.”

Until this week, I’d long assumed that President Trump had convinced himself that the threat from COVID-19 wasn’t real — that it was a hoax — and that when he told Americans, as he did in February, that the coronavirus was “a problem that’s going to go away,” he actually believed it. As narcissists are inclined to do, he was simply creating his own reality , I figured. And in the president’s mind, the political imperative of playing down the virus trumped all other considerations.

Advertisement

On Feb. 7, President Trump told Woodward about a briefing he had gotten just 10 days before on the novel coronavirus that had emerged out of China. “This is deadly stuff,” Trump told Woodward. "It’s also more deadly than even your strenuous flu.”

Twenty days later he stood in the White House briefing room and told reporters the exact opposite. “This is a flu. This is like a flu,” he said. It’s a claim he would make repeatedly over the next month.

The day after that, Trump held a rally in South Carolina. Two days later thousands gathered to hear him speak in North Carolina. They were the fifth and sixth rallies that Trump held since he had told Woodward nearly a month earlier that “you just breathe the air and that’s how it’s passed.” No social distancing measures were put in place to reduce the chance of airborne transmission at the these events.

In Charlotte, Trump told his supporters “my job is to protect the health of American patients and Americans first, and that’s what I’ll do.” In North Charleston, S.C., he accused Democrats of “politicizing the coronavirus,” calling it “their new hoax.”

Advertisement

And so began the reckless, wanton, and depraved indifference of the president of the United States to a global pandemic.

In mid-March he privately admitted that he was purposely playing down the impact of the virus. He claimed that he did this to avoid creating panic — a week after announcing a hastily crafted ban on travel to the United States from the European Union that sparked bedlam in airports around the world.

He also acknowledged to Woodward in March that “it’s not just old, older. Young people too, plenty of young people" could get sick from the coronavirus. But that didn’t stop him from tweeting “OPEN THE SCHOOLS!!!” in August and falsely declaring that kids are “almost immune.”

What can you say about a man who would knowingly put children in danger?

In the spring and summer he ignored the warnings of public health experts and pushed for states to open as quickly as possible, which led to a new surge in cases. He continues to host mass rallies, like the one in Tulsa in June that led to a spike in new cases, and put his most loyal supporters at risk.

It’s difficult to wrap your head around the sheer breadth of Trump’s mendacity on COVID-19.

But it honestly appears that a president who views American soldiers killed in combat as “losers” and “suckers” feels the same about those who have died from COVID-19. Trump, it seems, is incapable of feeling any sorrow or pity for those who have died. After all, this is a man who reportedly boasted to Woodward that he protected Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed bin Salman from congressional scrutiny over the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post journalist and legal US resident. Who bragged about how North Korea’s Kim Jong Un told him, in graphic detail, about how he had his own uncle murdered.

Advertisement

According to a Columbia University study from last May (when the COVID-19 death toll stood at 93,000), as many as 36,000 lives could have been saved had the country enacted social distancing policies one week sooner. William Haseltine, a renowned scientist, said this week on CNN that 180,000 of the 190,000 Americans who have died from COVID-19 could have been saved had our nation been "honest with the truth.”

If he was capable of self-reflection, Trump would step down from office, but that will never happen. As his own niece Mary Trump wrote this year about him, “If he can in any way profit from your death, he’ll facilitate it, and then he’ll ignore the fact that you died.”

Removing this man from power has never seemed so imperative. But we can never forget that a country so prone to exceptionalism and so laudatory of its uniqueness ever allowed a man so devoid of conscience to hold a position of such awesome responsibility. We can and must move on from Trump. But can we ever truly live him down?

Advertisement

Michael A. Cohen’s column appears regularly in the Globe. Follow him on Twitter @speechboy71.