In helping kids resist porn, teach them about healthy sex

Re “How to build your children’s resilience to porn” (Metro, Sept. 7): It is disappointing that Stephanie Ebbert’s otherwise excellent article on helping children resist Internet porn omitted discussion of healthy sex between loving couples. Not only should that be the norm, it almost certainly is.
Every bit as important as arming children against thinking of sex as mechanistic, violent, and exploitative is teaching them how wonderful sex can be — that sex is the ultimate physical expression of love between two people, and that love is caring more about another person than about yourself. It is about making that other person happy.
When people love each other and have sex, they strive to give pleasure and satisfaction to their partner. It is this combination of love and physical pleasure that makes sex so wonderful. Children need to learn that, to expect it, and to strive for it – from early on.
Dr. Lucian Leape
Lexington
The writer is a visiting scientist at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.