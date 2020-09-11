Pilfering and repurposing our images is a threat to our very selfhood

Re “Getting the First Amendment wrong” by Woodrow Hartzog and Neil Richards (Opinion, Sept. 4): When they wrote their 1890 Harvard Law Review article “The Right to Privacy,” Louis D. Brandeis and Samuel D. Warren characterized “thoughts, emotions, and sensations” as legally protected and went on to argue that everyone has a “right to one’s personality.” While Clearview AI’s arguments regarding its cache of scraped photos run afoul of the First Amendment, there is even more at stake. Pilfering and repurposing our images also threatens our selfhood, our personalities, and indeed our mental health.

In their privacy writings, Brandeis and Warren noted that the intensity and complexity of life had rendered privacy even more essential. In the subsequent 130 years, our world has grown even more complex, making privacy, along with some hope to be “left alone,” increasingly essential.