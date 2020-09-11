Preparing for a long election night — or week

Barring a landslide — an Electoral College wipeout of the sort the United States hasn’t seen since 1996 — America should prepare for a long siege. This is an election of imponderables, conducted amid a pandemic, with vastly expanded mail-in voting, pending litigation in battleground states , a postal service made vulnerable by politics, and an incumbent president actively sabotaging confidence in the process.

In case you’ve lost track of the days (and who hasn’t?), here is a reminder that the presidential election is 53 days away. I’m as anxious as the next person to have this strange, disheartening campaign behind us, but I get a queasy feeling whenever I see those Election Day countdown clocks that promise relief on Nov. 3. The people will speak and our fog of uncertainty will be lifted!

During the Democratic National Convention last month, viewers were repeatedly exhorted to “make a plan for voting,” as if a hurricane were coming. And the election will be a kind of storm, with swirling, conflicting rules for voting in each state. Six states still require an excuse to vote absentee; some require absentee ballots to be witnessed or notarized; lawsuits abound asking to extend deadlines for ballots to be counted given the expected surge.

Another unknown is how bad the COVID-19 pandemic will be in November. Voting in person may be no more risky than grocery shopping, but making that call will have to wait. If voters worry about the reliability of the US mail, most states allow for delivering absentee ballots at designated drop boxes or polling places. “There are a lot of fail-safe mechanisms, but you have to learn what they are,” said Elaine Kamarck, an elections expert at the Brookings Institution. Brookings has developed a scorecard analyzing each state’s relative ease of voting by mail — Massachusetts gets a B — but ample physical polling places must be available as well.

The 2020 election will be a massive exercise in civic education. Here are some ways to sharpen your pencils:

▪ For voters: Like they say, make a plan. If you can risk it, vote in person. I’m usually not a fan of early voting, but this year getting ballots in early (carefully filled out according to instructions) is smart. Then take a deep breath on Nov 3. Many of us have a tradition of watching the “results” on election night, but these are actually just projections, based on exit polls and historic trends. With massive uncounted absentee ballots, those projections will be less reliable. Most important, remember that not having a complete count on Nov. 3 — or seeing majorities shift in the days following — doesn’t mean anything nefarious or that the ultimate results are any less legitimate, despite whatever lunatic claims circulate on social media or come from President Trump. In fact, delayed results are nothing new: In 2018, the final outcome of the midterm election wasn’t known until Nov. 28, three weeks after Election Day.

▪ For the media: Most major news outlets share the same exit polling information on election night; the difference lies in who can make a projection earliest. This year, the media need to park their competitive instincts for the good of the country. They should report information only from trusted sources, such as each state’s election officers, and refrain from rumor-mongering or needlessly stoking anxiety. If the major pharmaceutical companies can promise not to rush coronavirus vaccines into production until safety standards are met, news outlets can do the same. The media should take a pledge not to rush into projecting a winner in any state until a safe number of actual votes are counted.

▪ For lawmakers: There is still time to mitigate disaster. Senator Marco Rubio, Republican of Florida, has filed legislation to extend the deadline for states to choose their presidential electors from Dec. 8 to Jan. 1, making more time for counting votes (the Electoral College would then meet on Jan. 2 instead of Dec. 14). Appointing a congressionally approved bipartisan commission of election experts could help anticipate various scenarios and offer agreed-upon parameters. Individual states could adopt legislation to allow verification of ballots before Nov. 3, waiting until Election Day to tally them. States could then alert voters with technical flaws to cure their ballots in time to be counted.

A storm is coming. Like Odysseus at sea resisting the lure of the Sirens, we all need to lash ourselves to the mast of verifiable facts and reality. And vote to create a landslide.

Renée Loth’s column appears regularly in the Globe.