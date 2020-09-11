Trump and the coronavirus timeline

Now we find out that President Trump knew the coronavirus was dangerous when he told us it wasn’t ( “ ‘I wanted to always play it down’: In Woodward book, Trump admits minimizing virus,” Page A1, Sept. 10).

It isn’t the first or the only time Trump has lied. Everybody is aware of that. Some say, “Watch what he does, not what he says.” In an odd way, it can be good advice with this president.

But this time it doesn’t work. He says he didn’t want us to panic. He talked to us like a parent who says, “Everything is fine. Don’t worry.” But parents who comfort their children also make sure they are safe. Trump’s words sent the message that we were safe. But his actions made us unsafe. He put us in jeopardy. This time, amazingly, thousands died unnecessarily as a result.

Laurel Hallman

Falmouth





A deadly calculation: human lives vs. political advantage

As the Woodward tapes reveal, President Trump knew in February that COVID-19 was dangerous and deadly. Yet he repeatedly reassured the American public that the virus posed little or no risk. The president withheld materially important information. Worse, he traded on insider information — trading perhaps thousands of lives and countless COVID-19 cases for political advantage. On Wall Street, insider trading is a crime. No less a standard should be applied to a far greater transgression.

Richard Chait

Belmont





Woodward should have raised alarm earlier

True enough, Bob Woodward isn’t part of the government. Even so, simply as a human being, didn’t he have a responsibility to let his fellow citizens know how much danger we were in? He should have released those tapes immediately instead of waiting so many months to include the details in his book.

Clifford M. Shatz

Foxborough