2 Giants-Padres games postponed after positive SF virus test

SAN DIEGO — The game between San Francisco and the San Diego Padres was postponed minutes before the scheduled first pitch Friday night after someone in the Giants organization tested positive for COVID-19.

Saturday night's game at Petco Park also was called off. The teams were scheduled to play through Sunday.

This was the first postponement due to COVID-19 for both teams. There have been 45 major league games postponed this season because of coronavirus concerns.