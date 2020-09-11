ASFL Home Run Derby features region’s best baseball and softball sluggers

A number of the top high school hitters from Eastern and Central Massachusetts will compete Saturday and Sunday in the inaugural A Shot For Life Home Run Derby at Austin Prep in Reading.
All the proceeds from the event will benefit cancer research; The baseball derby is scheduled for Saturday at 6:30, and the softball derby will follow Sunday at 2. The public is not allowed to attend due to COVID-19 restrictions.
For the last eight years, ASFL has hosted the A Shot For Life Challenge to identify the best shooter in boys’ and girls’ basketball from EMass. CEO Mike Slonina said an expansion to other sports has been in the works for years.
Advertisement
“We are excited to implement a new wing of our organization in our baseball and softball department,” said Slonina. “The expansion into other sports is something that we have talked about for a long time at ASFL. We are thrilled to welcome in so many great players and people in our inaugural class on the diamond.”
Baseball roster
Josh Baez (Dexter Southfield), Pat Roche (BC High), Brant Savage (St. John’s Shrewsbury), DJ Pacheco (St. John’s Prep), Erik Foster (Xaverian), Jake Elbeery (Austin Prep), Matt Maloney (Central Catholic), Evan Blanco (Austin Prep), Connor Dolan (Archbishop Williams), Ryan Meyer (Shrewsbury), Zach Stephenson (Bishop Feehan), Ryan Grace (Concord-Carlisle), Sean Moynihan (Masconomet), Sean McGivern (Lawrence Academy), Pat D’Amico (St. John’s Prep), Sam McNulty (Milton Academy).
Softball roster
Destiny McGrath (Norton), Talia Smaller (St. Mary’s), Hanna Aldrich (Taunton), Amelia Freitas (Plymouth South), Faith Ferreira (Durfee), Emma Walsh (Boston Latin Academy), Taylor Holmes (Masconomet), McKenzie McAloon (Taunton), Kelsey White (Taunton), Ryanne Haynes (Bellingham), Bri Melchionda (Marshfield), Olivia Comolli (Acton-Boxborough), Emma Ferrara (Needham), Alannah Akins (Duxbury), Sara Folan (Andover), Meg Marcel (Archbishop Williams), Claire Ewen (Arlington).