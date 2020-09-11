ASFL Home Run Derby features region’s best baseball and softball sluggers

A number of the top high school hitters from Eastern and Central Massachusetts will compete Saturday and Sunday in the inaugural A Shot For Life Home Run Derby at Austin Prep in Reading.

All the proceeds from the event will benefit cancer research; The baseball derby is scheduled for Saturday at 6:30, and the softball derby will follow Sunday at 2. The public is not allowed to attend due to COVID-19 restrictions.

For the last eight years, ASFL has hosted the A Shot For Life Challenge to identify the best shooter in boys’ and girls’ basketball from EMass. CEO Mike Slonina said an expansion to other sports has been in the works for years.