Draft moved up to Oct. 6-7

The first round of the draft will be Oct. 6, with the New York Rangers on the clock and Alexis Lafrenière the consensus top option for the No. 1 pick. The remaining rounds will take place Oct. 7, and all the drafting will be done virtually.

The NHL on Friday moved its draft up to Oct. 6-7 and set an Oct. 9 start for free agency.

Free agency begins at noon Eastern two days later. And after the league and NHL Players' Association agreed to a collective bargaining agreement extension, there won’t be an interview period in the days leading to the start of the free-agent frenzy.

The draft was originally scheduled for Oct. 9-10, with free agency happening either one of those days or nine days after the Stanley Cup Final ended. With the conference final round ongoing, the Stanley Cup could finish in late September or stretch into early October.

Radulov takes advantage of a broken play

The entire Dallas Stars bench was yelling out to Joe Pavelski about what to do with the puck after a broken play in front of them only seconds into overtime.

Pavelski delivered, with a cross-ice pass to a breaking Alexander Radulov, who scored 31 seconds into overtime on a wrister from the middle of the right circle for a 3-2 victory Thursday night in Edmonton that gave the Stars a 2-1 series lead over the Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference final.

“I was flying, no skating, on the other side of the ice, and it was kind of nobody there. [Pavelski] made a good pass, got into the zone, closed my eyes and shot it,” said Radulov, later making it clear that he was only joking. “Come on, I didn’t close my eyes ... He’s a good goalie and there’s not a lot of room. I was lucky to beat him.”

Radulov’s third career overtime goal was his second this postseason, and the only shot in the extra time.

“It’s one of those broken plays that happen in hockey and we moved the puck up quickly, and Pavs made the right read,” interim head coach Rick Bowness said. “The whole bench is yelling at him wide, wide.”

Anton Khudobin had 38 saves, including 16 in the third after giving up two goals earlier in the period. Vegas goalie Robin Lehner stopped 20 shots overall while his record postseason shutout streak ended.

Dallas was outshot, 18-4, in the third period, but had the final chance in regulation with a 3-on-1 break. Stars captain Jamie Benn’s wrister briefly shook up Lehner, who was struck by the puck that went over the pad and hit him near his left knee as time expired.

“I thought in the third we responded again, had a bunch of chances to potentially win the game in the last five minutes,” Vegas coach Pete DeBoer said. “It was one of those nights. They were opportunistic and that’s what they are. Pucks right on the wrong guy’s stick in the wrong spots for us.”

Lehner was back in net for overtime, and said afterward that he was fine. As for the game-ending goal, he said, “It happened pretty quick. ... Tough to judge right now.”



















































