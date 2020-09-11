Game 46: Red Sox at Rays lineups and notes

After handing the Rays a 4-3 loss Thursday night, the Red Sox are back at it for the second game of their weekend series at Tampa Bay. Andrew Triggs will open the game for the Sox.

RED SOX (16-29): TBA

Pitching: RHP Andrew Triggs (0-2, 9.95 ERA)

RAYS (28-16): TBA

Pitching: LHP Blake Snell (3-1, 3.74 ERA)

Time: 6:40 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Snell: Xander Bogaerts 3-23, Jackie Bradley Jr. 5-18, Michael Chavis 1-5, Rafael Devers 0-6, Tzu-Wei Lin 0-2, J.D. Martinez 1-9, Kevin Plawecki 0-2, Alex Verdugo 0-2, Christian Vázquez 2-9

Rays vs. Triggs: Ji-Man Choi 0-1, Kevin Kiermaier 0-0

Stat of the day: Bobby Dalbec has homered in five straight games, and six of his first 10 games in the majors.

Notes: Triggs held the Blue Jays to one run in three innings of work as the starter on Sunday. He is 0-1 with a 14.29 ERA in two career appearances (one start) against the Rays. ... Rafael Devers hit his fourth homer in four games and his 10th of the season Thursday night. ... Dalbec became just the sixth Red Sox player to homer in five consecutive games, joining Ted Williams, Jose Canseco, Jimmie Foxx, George Scott, and Dick Stuart. ... Snell allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits in five innings of a 7-3 loss to the Marlins his last time out. Snell beat the Red Sox for his first win this season with five shutout innings on Aug. 12 in Boston. He is 6-3 with a 2.83 ERA in 11 career starts against the Red Sox.

