Houston’s Danuel House banished from NBA bubble for hosting unauthorized guest

“Mr. House is leaving the NBA campus and will not participate with the Rockets team in additional games this season,” the statement concluded.

In a statement, the league declared House, who averaged 11.4 points and 31 minutes in Houston’s first nine postseason games, “had a guest in his hotel room over multiple hours on September 8 who was not authorized to be on campus.” The unnamed guest had no contact with any other players or staff; center Tyson Chandler was cleared of similar charges.

Houston Rockets forward Danuel House has been booted from the NBA’s bubble at Walt Disney World in Florida, after a league investigation found he hosted an unauthorized guest on Tuesday.

Advertisement

A person with knowledge of the investigation told The Associated Press that the Rockets initiated the decision for House to leave. That person spoke on condition of anonymity because neither the Rockets nor the league confirmed that detail publicly.

House averaged a career-high 10.5 points and 4.2 rebounds this season, his fourth, as Houston’s sixth man. He did not play in either Games 3 or 4 of Houston’s Western semifinal series with the Los Angeles Lakers, the team citing “personal reasons” for the first absence before news of the investigation broke. Yahoo Sports reported the guest was a female employee of the company handling coronavirus testing in the bubble. Houston is the lone team still housed in its hotel, the Grand Floridian, all others having previously been eliminated.

That fate may befall them as soon as Saturday. For the second time in these playoffs, the Rockets’ season is on the line. The Lakers lead Houston, 3-1, in their Western Conference semifinal series and could clinch their spot in the West finals with a win in the only game on Saturday’s NBA schedule.

Houston has won an elimination game already; it beat Oklahoma City in Game 7 of the first round. Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni doesn’t want his club thinking about trying to win three games now, preferring instead to simply focus on getting one.

Advertisement

“We’ve got to win the next game,” D’Antoni said. “It’s a one-game series and then we’ll see what happens.”

The Lakers dropped Game 1 and trailed going into the fourth quarter of Game 2. They outscored the Rockets by 10 points in the final period of that game to even the series, beat them by 10 points again in Game 3, and 10 points yet again in Game 4.

LeBron James is on the brink of the 11th conference finals of his career, and said he’s seeing a Lakers team that is in its first playoff run together continuing to grow. He thought the Lakers played 43 good minutes in Game 4; a five-minute stretch of the fourth where Houston outscored Los Angeles by 16 points and made it a two-possession game was the omission from his tally.

“We want to strive for something better than that,” James said. “We want to work the game plan for 48 minutes. . . . We’re still a team that’s growing. We’ve got some guys who have not been part of the postseason. This is our first run together.”

NBA scoring champion James Harden was just 2 for 11 from the field in Game 4 for Houston, just the eighth time in his career — and the first since 2015 — when he played at least 39 minutes in a game and made no more than two field goals. D’Antoni said the team played without “spirit” for much of that game.

Advertisement

If they do that on Saturday, they’ll be leaving the bubble before the weekend is over.

“We know what we have to do,” said Russell Westbrook, who led Houston with 25 points in Game 4. “It’s going to take a lot of effort. It’s going to take everyone being uncomfortable in their role and making sure that we understand that we all have to sacrifice some of the things we may love to do, but we got to scramble. That gives us the best chance to win games.”

The Lakers have taken away Houston’s biggest weapon — the deep ball. The Rockets have taken a total of 63 3-pointers in the most recent two games of this series, a very low number for a team that took 61 in a single game earlier this season.