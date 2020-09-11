Marcus Smart powers Celtics past champion Raptors, on to East finals

Up one, Boston scored nine of the first 11 points in the fourth quarter, then forced turnover after turnover on the way to a 92-87 victory that eliminated the defending NBA champions, and set up a meeting with the fifth-seeded Miami Heat for a trip to the NBA Finals.

After losing the third quarter to the Toronto Raptors for a seventh straight game, the Celtics had one quarter to reach the Eastern Conference finals for the third time in four seasons. Thanks largely to Marcus Smart, and dominant defense, they were up to the challenge.

Advertisement

Jayson Tatum (29 points, 12 rebounds) and Jaylen Brown (21 points, 8 rebounds) led the Celtics, but Smart was everywhere, his energy almost always present in the critical moments. He had 16 points, six assists, three steals, and a critical block of Norman Powell in the final minute.

Toronto committed six turnovers in the first seven minutes of the fourth quarter, Boston building an 88-78 lead with 4:51 to go. The Raptors, however, didn’t go quietly, answering with an 9-1 run in the next three and a half minutes to get within 89-87, with Powell fast-breaking off a Tatum miss with a chance to tie it.

Smart, however, blocked his layup from behind, ensuring the Celtics held the lead. They never relinquished it, though spotty foul shooting kept it interesting — the Celtics were just 13 for 23 in the game.

Boston scored 31 points off 18 turnovers by Toronto, which got 20 points from Fred VanVleet.

Some quick thoughts on Game 7:

⋅ Just like in Game 6, the Raptors spent much of the first half in a box-and-one defense on Kemba Walker. And just like in Game 6, Walker struggled to find ways around it. The difference this time was the Celtics struggled to hit some of their open shots that resulted from the scattered defense.

Advertisement

⋅ Celtics coach Brad Stevens went to Robert Williams early in the first quarter, likely to give Boston more of a roll option at the rim against the box-and-one. He had productive minutes, with a nice bucket inside and a follow-slam, and did not get exploited in pick-and-pop situations as much as he had been earlier in the series.

⋅ The Celtics missed their first seven 3-pointers, but went on a 13-0 run to take a 19-7 lead. Norman Powell and Serge Ibaka came off the bench for the Raptors and quickly shifted the momentum, sparking a 20-4 run and 27-26 lead at the end of the first quarter.

⋅ In a taut series like this, each possession is significant. And the Raptors were much more careless with the ball in the first half. The most egregious turnover came late in the first quarter, when Ibaka grabbed a rebound after a Tatum miss and passed the ball to Pascal Siakam, who was standing out of bounds after his momentum had carried him there. During the second quarter stretch in which Boston reclaimed the lead, Toronto turned over the ball on six of eight possessions.

⋅ Walker was just 0 for 2 before getting his first basket on a runner in the lane with 3:48 left in the first half. That was part of an 11-0 Celtics run that gave them a 44-40 lead. But it did not really ignite Walker at the start of the second half. He missed a runner and two free throws, and was unable to find a rhythm.

Advertisement

⋅ While Walker was slowed in the first half, Tatum most was not. The All-Star did a little bit of everything, with 11 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal and 1 block.

⋅ The Celtics' second-quarter run, unsurprisingly, was keyed by Marcus Smart. The Raptors had a 40-33 lead midway through the period when Smart came up with a steal and fed Tatum for an alley-oop. Then he took a charge on Ibaka before hitting a driving bank shot. His flurry was punctuated by another steal and layup that gave Boston a 41-40 lead. He’s been Boston’s most valuable player in this series.

⋅ Players have been slipping all over the floor during these Orlando games. Maybe it’s the Florida humidity or something, but it hasn’t been great.

⋅ Plus/minus can be a deceptive stat, but it was pretty telling for Raptors center Marc Gasol in the first half. The Celtics once again looked to attack him on defensive switches, and at the other end, his 3-pointers were once again clanging off the rim. Toronto was outscored by 20 points in Gasol’s 13:50 in the first half.

⋅ Smart took a first-half charge on Ibaka when the Raptors big man made an aggressive back-down move, and when the situation was repeated late in the third quarter, Ibaka seemed aware of the personnel. This time, with his back to Smart, he wisely used a little spin move, giving Smart no chance to accentuate the contact, and he scored.

Advertisement

⋅ For the seventh consecutive game, the Raptors outscored Boston in the third quarter. But it was a manageable 25-22, and the Celtics started the fourth with a 72-71 lead.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.