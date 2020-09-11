Meet the new Patriots assistant coaches on Bill Belichick’s staff

In 2020, it was Joe Judge, who left to become the next head coach of the Giants. Judge had been acting not only special teams coordinator in New England but receivers coach as well.

Yet unlike the unprecedented task of replacing Tom Brady, Bill Belichick has quite a bit of experience in dealing with changes to his staff. One byproduct of the team’s continued success over the last two decades has been the continual departure of assistants looking for head coaching opportunities of their own.

While the Patriots experienced some significant changes to their roster in 2020, the coaching staff also has a few new faces.

There were other departures too, notably the retirement of longtime offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia.

Filling these openings required Belichick to reshuffle his staff and bring in four new coaches.

Here’s a quick look at the newest additions to the Patriots coaching staff:

Jedd Fisch, quarterbacks coach: Not unlike many Patriots players over the Belichick years, Fisch, 44, has an unorthodox football background. He didn’t play high school or college football, but instead honed his athletic gifts as a tennis player growing up in New Jersey.

Still, he had a love for football (and coaching) at a young age, and eventually chose the University of Florida for college in the 1990s solely to seek out football coach Steve Spurrier. After a prolonged period of trying to get the legendary coach’s attention — using methods that included sticking notes under the windshield wiper of Spurrier’s car — Fisch wound up as a Florida graduate assistant in 1999.

From there, he began his rise through the ranks of assistant coaching positions at the college and professional levels. He was a member of the expansion Houston Texans staff in 2002, and coached in various roles for five other NFL teams and four colleges before joining the Patriots.

He was most recently with the Rams (2018-19), and was on the losing end of Super Bowl LIII against New England.

Tyler Hughes, special teams assistant: Hughes arrives in New England having most recently coached Bountiful High School in Utah from 2018-19. He was head coach of Division 2 Minot State in North Dakota from 2014-16.

Hughes’s highest-profile connection came as a quality-control assistant on Urban Meyer’s staff at Ohio State in 2013. He worked with a talented array of quarterbacks that season, including future NFL draft picks Braxton Miller and Cardale Jones.

Tyler Hughes worked under Urban Meyer at Ohio State. Associated Press

Hughes, who grew up in Utah, played at and later coached Snow College. He went 20-4 as coach of Snow, and was named Western States Football League Coach of the Year in 2012.

Vinnie Sunseri, defensive assistant: Sunseri joined Alabama as a four-star recruit in 2011, and his time there reads like a player who would draw Belichick’s eye. He was versatile and particularly effective on special teams.

A fifth-round pick by the Saints in 2014, he wound up at Patriots training camp in 2016. He was one of the team’s final cuts that season, and stayed on with the practice squad through October.

Last season, Sunseri was a graduate assistant under Nick Saban at Alabama. He was part of a family trio on the Crimson Tide staff, as his father, Sal, is a linebackers coach and his brother, Tino, was part of the support staff.

Joe Houston, special teams assistant: Like Sunseri, Houston arrives in New England after a year with Alabama. Under Saban, Houston was a special teams analyst.

Prior to that, he spent three seasons as a coach for Iowa State, where he climbed to the role of special teams coordinator in 2018. While there, he was dubbed the “Kicking Whisperer” by the Des Moines Register.

Joe Houston, a.k.a the Kicking Whisperer. Associated Press

As a college player, the California native was a kicker at USC from 2007-10. He also played two seasons in the Arena Football League with the Chicago Rush and the Nebraska Danger.