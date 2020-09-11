Memphis Grizzlies hire MIT women’s basketball coach Sonia Raman as assistant

Raman joins the Grizzlies after serving as MIT’s head women’s basketball coach for 12 seasons. During her tenure, MIT won the program’s first two New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference (NEWMAC) championships in 2018 and 2019, earning an NCAA Tournament berth both years.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to be part of the Memphis Grizzlies coaching staff,” Raman said in a statement.

With 100-plus victories, Raman is the winningest coach in MIT women’s basketball history. She earned NEWMAC Coach of the Year honors in 2016 and 2017.

“Sonia has built our women’s basketball program into a perennial contender for the NEWMAC Championship and a spot in the NCAA Tournament and I am appreciative of her dedication and commitment to our student-athletes in each of her roles,” said MIT director of athletics Dr. G. Anthony Grant in a statement.

Raman is now the 14th female assistant coach in NBA and the second for the Grizzlies. In Memphis, she will work with head coach Taylor Jenkins, who just completed his first year at the helm, and a talented young core headlined by Rookie of the Year Ja Morant and 2018 fourth overall pick Jaren Jackson Jr.

“We are beyond excited to welcome Sonia to the Memphis Grizzlies,” said Jenkins. “She has a high basketball IQ and a tremendous ability to teach the game, as well as a strong passion for the game. She is going to be a great addition to our current coaching staff.”

Prior to MIT, Raman was the top assistant coach and primary recruiter at Wellesley College for six years. She previously served as an assistant coach at her alma mater Tufts, where she graduated in 1996 with a degree in international relations. Raman also has a degree from Boston College Law School.

Following Raman’s departure, assistant coach Meghan O’Connell will serve as MIT’s women’s basketball interim head coach for the upcoming season.