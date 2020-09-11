Mike Rodriguez answered the call for Saturday night’s fight at UFC Vegas 10

After defeating Marcin Prachnio in a first-round knockout three weeks ago, the light heavyweight will be back in the octagon to take on Ed Herman at UFC Vegas 10. Not that this was the plan.

But even with that understanding, what Mike Rodriguez is attempting on Saturday night is remarkable.

Fighters always have to stay ready, because they never know when they are going to get the call for their next chance.

The Dorchester native and North Andover resident was looking forward to spending time with family after his victory over Prachnio Aug. 22. Before he left for a camping trip in Lincoln, N.H., his manager, Tyson Chartier, and coach, Joe Lauzon, told him to stay ready.

Advertisement

When he returned home, he got a call from Chartier, who had a fight lined up with Herman. Rodriguez did not hesitate to take the fight, despite having just nine days notice.

“The opportunity was there,” said Rodriguez. “They say when opportunity knocks, open the door.”

That opportunity has Rodriguez exactly where he was three weeks ago: fighting at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on ESPN+.

While some fighters have had difficulty training during the pandemic, Rodriguez has embraced the opportunity. No schedule conflicts. No side jobs to worry about, as he had to last year when he was a bartender at The Brahmin on weekends (although he does miss the Buffalo chicken sliders he’d have on breaks).

“I don’t have to worry about, what is my schedule for next weekend?” said Rodriguez. “What do I need for the bar? I don’t have to focus on any of that other external stress. I could just train, just being able to solely focus on fighting, and nothing else.”

Despite the quick turnaround, Rodriguez, 31, didn’t have a problem making the 205-pound weight. At 6 feet 4 inches, he will a have 2-inch height advantage, as well as a 5-inch reach advantage, on the 39-year-old Herman.

Advertisement

While Rodriguez (11-4) is working on short rest, Herman (25-14) is on the opposite end of the spectrum.

His two previously scheduled opponents were forced to withdraw, paving the way for Rodriguez. Herman is happy to finally have a fight lined up for the first time since last November, and has had to make a quick study of his opponent.

“He’s got some youth, he’s got some height,” said Herman. “He’s a lefthanded guy, so I’m excited for the fight. He likes to get in the clinch and battle. So do I. We’re going to have some fun and give everybody an awesome fight.”

After going winless in 2019 in a pair of bouts, one of which would later be declared a no-contest, Rodriguez called his win over Prachnio the biggest of his career. His coach knows that duplicating that feat will be no easy task Saturday.

“Ed Herman has been in there with a ton of great fighters and he has done well,” said Lauzon. “Nothing we do on Saturday is going to surprise Ed. Mike needs to stay disciplined and chop away at Ed, piece by piece and round by round.”

Rodriguez plans on doing just that. After his struggles in 2019, he believes he’s on the right path.

“I think I’m going to be a force in this division,” said Rodriguez. “I had my little hiccups at first, but I’ve got my priorities straight. I’ll definitely make a mark in this division.”

Advertisement

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney