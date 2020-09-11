NFL season kicked off with protests

The Houston Texans, who were in Kansas City, Mo., on Thursday to face the Chiefs for the first game of the year, remained in their locker room during the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” which is known as the national anthem for Black people. After the protests following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in late May, the league said the song would be played before every game in Week 1 of the season.

After an offseason of social and political turmoil, NFL players made it clear on the night of the season opener that they would continue to shine a light on social injustice and police brutality against people of color.

The Texans stayed inside to keep the focus on systemic racism and to avoid a debate over kneeling or standing during either or both songs.

“It’s really not about the flag. It’s about making sure that people understand that Black lives do matter,” Texans coach Bill O’Brien said after the game.

The Chiefs lined up along their sideline while “The Star-Spangled Banner” played. One player, defensive end Alex Okafor, knelt and raised an arm. A teammate put his hand on Okafor’s shoulder. Many other players linked arms.

NBC Sports did not show the Texans’ empty sideline.

After the anthem was played, the Texans ran on to the field to a smattering of boos from the Arrowhead Stadium crowd, which had been reduced to 22 percent capacity because of the coronavirus. Both teams then were booed as they linked arms in the middle of the field for a moment of silence. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who were both outspoken this summer about the need for change, were at the center of the line, arms linked.

Broadcasters, who pay the league billions of dollars for the rights to show games, have largely tiptoed around the protests. But in a sign of the new attitude, Cris Collinsworth, a former player who was one of the announcers calling Thursday’s game for NBC Sports, lent his support to the protesters.

“I stand behind these players 100 percent. One hundred percent,” he said before kickoff. “What they’re trying to do is create positive change in this country that frankly is long, long overdue.”

The bulk of the NFL games will be on Sunday, and it is already clear there will be more protests. About an hour before the Chiefs and Texans kicked off, members of the Miami Dolphins took aim at the league’s efforts to address systematic racism and said they, too, would remain in the locker room during the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

In a video they posted on Twitter, the players said they did not appreciate the league’s marketing slogans, which they called “fluff and empty gestures.”

“We don’t need another publicity parade, so we’ll just stay inside until it’s time to play the game,” the players said, referring to their game against the Patriots Sunday.

Playing “Lift Every Voice and Sing” before games, they said, “is just a way to save face.”

“We need changed hearts, not just a response to pressure,” they added.

The video ended with Dolphins coach Brian Flores, who is one of just three Black head coaches in the league, repeating the message, “We’ll just stay inside.”

Texans routed by Chiefs again

The Texans started this season the same way they ended the last one, by losing to the Chiefs.

The offense had trouble sustaining drives and the defense couldn’t get off the field in the 34-20 loss. Now they’ll have a few extra days to figure out what went wrong and how to fix it before a visit from Lamar Jackson and the Ravens on Sept. 20.

In their playoff loss last season, the Texans took a 24-0 lead before the Chiefs scored the next 41 points in the 51-31 victory. Houston took a 7-0 lead on Thursday night, but couldn’t do much right after that as the Super Bowl champs scored the next 31 points to cruise to another win.

Viewership down from 2019

An estimated 19.3 million fans turned on NBC to watch the NFL’s season kickoff between the Chiefs and the Texans, or 13 percent fewer viewers than 2019′s opening game.

The Nielsen company said last year’s matchup between the Packers and the Bears was seen by 22.2 million people.

NBC touted it as the “most-watched sporting event since the Super Bowl.” That’s true, although because of COVID-19, there were several months without any live sports on TV. Thursday represented the first day that every major professional sport had games on the same day.

NBC said there was a bump in live streaming of the game. With online added in, viewership was down 11 percent from last year.

Even with a middling Nielsen report from opening night, the return of football is a huge relief for broadcast television networks. The most-watched TV show last week, “60 Minutes,” reached 6.5 million viewers.

Cardinals place player on COVID list

The Cardinals placed receiver KeeSean Johnson on the Reserve/COVID-19 list two days before their season opener.

The Cardinals announced the move without giving any details. The list is used for players who either test positive for the coronavirus or have been in close contact with an infected person. Johnson is the first player put on the COVID list by the Cardinals this season.

Johnson had 21 catches for 187 yards and one touchdown as a rookie last season.

Arizona opens the season Sunday at the San Francisco 49ers.

Broncos star Von Miller has ankle surgery

Broncos star linebacker Von Miller underwent surgery to repair a dislodged ankle tendon. “I was told it went well, and we’ll see how it goes,” coach Vic Fangio said. “They haven’t said anything on a timetable based on his surgery, that will depend on the healing.” The Broncos, who open Monday night against the Tennessee Titans, dodged a second serious setback with word that top wide receiver Courtland Sutton’s shoulder injury wasn’t serious. Sutton sprained his right A.C. joint when he landed awkwardly after catching a high pass at practice Thursday. “He will be day to day,” Fangio said … The Bills ruled out cornerback Josh Norman from their season opener against the Jets on Sunday. Norman did not practice this week and has missed much of the past three weeks since hurting his left hamstring.

