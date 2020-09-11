NHL firms up draft date: Oct. 6 and 7, with free agency beginning Oct. 9

The NHL announced Friday that it will hold the 2020 draft over two days in October.
Round 1 will begin at 7 p.m. on Oct. 6, and Rounds 2 through 7 will begin on Oct. 7 at 11:30 a.m. The entire draft will be held virtually. The draft originally was scheduled to be in Montreal in late June.
Free agency begins two days after the draft, on Oct. 9 at noon.
The New York Rangers, who won the draft lottery last month, will have the first pick, which is expected to be Canadian junior star Alexis Lafreniere. The Los Angeles Kings landed the No. 2 pick overall.
