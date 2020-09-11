Patriots reportedly give cornerback Stephon Gilmore $5 million pay raise for 2020 season

FOXBOROUGH — Stephon Gilmore was jogging and stretching at Patriots practice Friday just as news leaked that the cornerback had been given a significant salary bump.
According to an ESPN report, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year was rewarded with a $5 million raise, increasing his salary to $15.5 million. In addition, Gilmore has a chance to earn up to an additional $2 million through incentives.
Gilmore, who inked a five-year, $65 million pact in 2017, received the pay increase two days after the Rams' Jalen Ramsey signed a five-year, $105 million extension that made him the league’s top-paid cornerback. Last week, cornerback Tre’Davious White agreed to a four-year, $70 million contract with the Bills.
Prior to his raise, Gilmore’s salary ranked 12th in average annual value among cornerbacks behind Ramsey, White, Darius Slay, Byron Jones, Xavien Howard, James Bradberry, Patrick Peterson, Trae Waynes, Marcus Peters, A.J. Bouye, and Kyle Fuller.
The move still leaves the Patriots with just north of $26 million in salary cap room.
Gilmore was limited in practice Thursday with a hamstring issue.
