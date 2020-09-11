Patriots reportedly give cornerback Stephon Gilmore $5 million pay raise for 2020 season

FOXBOROUGH — Stephon Gilmore was jogging and stretching at Patriots practice Friday just as news leaked that the cornerback had been given a significant salary bump.

According to an ESPN report, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year was rewarded with a $5 million raise, increasing his salary to $15.5 million. In addition, Gilmore has a chance to earn up to an additional $2 million through incentives.

Gilmore, who inked a five-year, $65 million pact in 2017, received the pay increase two days after the Rams' Jalen Ramsey signed a five-year, $105 million extension that made him the league’s top-paid cornerback. Last week, cornerback Tre’Davious White agreed to a four-year, $70 million contract with the Bills.