Positive COVID-19 test within Giants leads to postponements in San Diego

Friday and Saturday’s games between the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres have been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Giants organization.

Both teams lined up for a moment of silence for the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and then the national anthem. But the Padres didn’t take the field and the team announced Friday’s game had been postponed minutes before the scheduled first pitch. MLB soon announced Saturday’s game was postponed as well, out of caution and to allow for “additional testing and contact tracing.”