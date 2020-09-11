Primoz Roglic increases overall lead at Tour de France

The slow-burning fight for the Tour de France’s yellow jersey erupted in earnest on the remains of a once-giant volcano Friday, with Slovenian cyclist Primoz Roglic using its punishing slopes to grow his overall lead. One of Stage 13′s big losers was defending champion Egan Bernal of Colombia, who was unable to match Roglic’s pace on the arduous final ascent of the Puy Mary. Bernal tumbled from second to third in the overall standings. Slovenia’s Tadej Pogacar , the only rider able to stay with Roglic on the last climb, vaulted from seventh to second overall. He trails Roglic by 44 seconds. Bernal fell back to 59 seconds behind Roglic. The 119-mile trek through the hills and mountains of the Massif Central range was one of the toughest of this Tour, with the greatest total elevation gain of any stage — a whopping 4,400 meters of climbing in all. The intense stage, one of this race’s hardest with a no-respite roller-coaster succession of seven ascents of note, was won by Colombian Daniel Martinez , part of a breakaway of lower-order riders left to chase the stage victory because they weren’t threats for the yellow jersey. Martinez outsprinted German Lennard Kämna at the top of the Puy Mary climb. At the start in the spa town of Chatel-Guyon, just 1 minute, 42 seconds separated Roglic and 10th-placed Spanish rider Mikel Landa — the smallest Stage 13 gap between the top 10 of any Tour since World War II. But the gap between Roglic and the new 10th-placed rider, Enric Mas , is now 2 minutes, 54 seconds.

Julien Guerrier shot a 5-under-par 66 to take a five-shot lead entering the weekend at the Portugal Masters. The Frenchman had seven birdies and two bogeys to follow a bogey-free 62 in his opening round at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course in Vilamoura. He was at 14 under at the tournament’s halfway point. American Sihwan Kim shot a 5-under 66 to move into second place heading into the weekend. He had six birdies and three bogeys in his final nine holes. Liam Johnston, who led after the first round thanks to a 10-under 61, fell seven shots back after a 3-over 74. The Scot had 10 birdies Thursday but none Friday. Eight others are tied for third with Johnston at 7 under. Jonathan Caldwell and Mathieu Fenasse each had a hole in one

Miguel Angel Jimenez bogeyed the par-4 18th to fall into a tie at 5-under-par 65 with David Toms and Dicky Pride for the first-round lead in the rainy Sanford International at Minehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls, S.D., the first PGA Tour Champions' event with fans since returning from a break.

MLS

Canadian teams to play “home” game in US

The three Canadian Major League Soccer teams will each play a "home'' game in the United States as the league’s regular season continues. The MLS has been announcing the 2020 regular season schedule in increments because of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on travel to Canada. Each MLS team will compete in three matches from Sept. 18-27. Toronto FC will host the Columbus Crew on Sunday, Sept. 27, at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn. Additional matches in East Hartford are anticipated to be announced soon, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont’s office said. In addition to Toronto’s game, the Montreal Impact will host a match at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J.; and the Vancouver Whitecaps will host a game in Portland, Ore. The league also announced qualification details for the playoffs. Eight teams for the 12-team Western Conference will qualify. The top six seeds in the 14-team Eastern Conference will qualify, while the No. 7 through No. 10 seeds will compete in a play-in match. The MLS Cup is set for Dec. 12.

COLLEGES

Big 12 to use rapid COVID-19 testing

The Big 12 said it has secured access to COVID-19 antigen testing that produces rapid results and will be used the day before competition on players, coaches, and staff. The partnership with Virtual Care for Families calls for a testing program that will use Quidel Rapid Antigen tests. The Pac-12 recently announced a partnership with Quidel that will provide its schools with the capacity to test daily and get results in about 15 minutes. The Big 12 said it expects the same timeframe for results. The Big 12, like the other five football conferences currently moving forward with a fall season, is requiring its schools to test athletes three times per week during competition … Florida confirmed the NCAA granted former Penn State receiver Justin Shorter’s request to waive a one-year transfer rule, meaning he can play for the No. 8 Gators this season. Shorter caught 15 passes for 157 yards in two injury-plagued seasons for the Nittany Lions.

MISCELLANY

Bouchard finally back in semifinals

Former Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard made it to the semifinals of a WTA event for the first time since October 2018 as she came back from a set down to beat Danka Kovinic, 3-6, 6-4, 7-5, at the Istanbul Champions in Turkey. Her semifinal opponent will be Paula Badosa, who ousted third-seeded Polona Hercog, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 after a chaotic deciding set which saw nine consecutive breaks of serve before Badosa held at 5-4 — after facing another break point —- to earn the win … A spokesperson for Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, home of the Preakness Stakes, said the official state song “Maryland, My Maryland” will not be performed before the Triple Crown race on Oct. 3 because the lyrics are perceived by some to be racist. The action is a follow-up of a statement by Maryland Jockey Club on June 25 in response to Maryland House Speaker Adrienne Jones’s move to abolish “Maryland, My Maryland” as the state song due to its roots to the Confederacy during the Civil War.