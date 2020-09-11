Red Sox shut down again vs. Blake Snell, Rays

He continued his effectiveness Friday, tossing 5 1/3 innings without allowing a run in the Rays' 11-1 win against the Red Sox in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Yes, the starter has been scuffling for a bit, allowing eight runs in his last three outings, but he’s still Blake Snell — a 2018 Cy Young Award winner. More importantly, he’s had career success against the Red Sox entering this game, pitching to the tune of a 2.83 ERA in 11 starts (57 1/3 innings) while striking out 60.

The Red Sox had their hands full with Blake Snell on the hill Friday evening.

After putting together an impressive and gutsy 4-3 win Thursday, the Sox showed little in the second game of the four-game set. They collected 11 hits on the night but were just 2 for 7 with runners in scoring position. The Red Sox scored their only run in the ninth inning, with the game already out of hand, when Jackie Bradley Jr. and Bobby Dalbec had back-to-back doubles with one out.

The Sox dropped to 16-30 on the year.

Snell established his aggressiveness early on. In his first inning of work, for example, the lefthander fell behind 2-0 in the count to Rafael Devers. Snell then challenged Devers with three straight fastballs located up. Devers swung late through all three.

The Red Sox had five hits off Snell but managed more than one hit in an inning just once, when Alex Verdugo and Devers collected back-to-back singles in the second.

Verdugo and Devers also had back-to-back singles to lead off the eighth, but a fielder’s choice and double play ended the threat.

Verdugo, Devers, Bradley and Dalbec each had two hits.

If there was any theme to this game, it was a reminder that the Sox don’t have pitching. Friday was a battle between the haves and the have-nots.

While the Rays had Snell, the Sox gave Andrew Triggs the ball to start. Or, perhaps, an opener situation, because Matt Hall took the ball in the second against a full Rays lefty lineup — it was the first time in the modern era that any team ever had a starting lineup of nine strictly lefthanded hitters — and he proved ineffective. In his 2 1/3 innings of work, Hall allowed four runs on six hits, including a solo homer by Yoshi Tsutsogo.

The Sox got Snell out the game with one out in the sixth after Xander Bogaerts singled with one out and Christian Vazquez reached on an error. But Rays closer Pete Fairbanks induced a Kevin Plawecki grounder, which resulted in a double play to end the frame.

Sox reliever Domingo Tapia made his major league debut and immediately allowed a homer to the Rays' Nate Lowe, stretching the Rays lead to 5-0.

Following an RBI single in the seventh by Tsutsugo off Robinson Layer, Lowe added a three-run homer to push the lead to 9-0.

Tampa Bay added a pair of runs in the eighth off Robert Stock, on a Ji-Man Choi RBI double and a Kevin Kiermaier groundout.

