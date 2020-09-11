Revolution look to extend winning streak at Philadelphia

Fresh off a 2-1 win over the Chicago Fire Sunday night courtesy of a pair of goals from forward Teal Bunbury, the Revolution had a full week to prepare for Saturday’s match at Philadelphia after playing two matches per week since Aug. 20. Rookie defender Henry Kessler said the time off was important and made a difference physically as the Revolution try to beat the Union for the first time in three tries this season.

The Revolution will play their final match of the initial phase of Major League Soccer’s revised schedule, concluding a taxing stretch of six games over 24 days when they take on the Philadelphia Union at a spectator-less Subaru Park Saturday night.

“It’s really important,” said Kessler. "We’ve had a bunch of games in this stretch since Orlando. Two games a week has pretty much been standard. It’s been really good, being able to train. For sure expecting a battle. Both games have been really hard-fought, really close games. We’re now very familiar with them, having played them twice in recent succession. I think we’ll certainly be prepared and hopefully we can execute.”

On Tuesday, the Revolution reacquired midfielder Lee Nguyen from Inter Miami in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick and $50,000 in allocation money. Nguyen, 33, played for the Revolution from 2012-2017 and is second on the team’s all-time scoring list (54 goals).

Coach Bruce Arena said Nguyen drove up from Fort Lauderdale this week and is eligible to play in Saturday’s match after quarantining for three days. The Revolution have been seeking help in the midfield since Carlos Gil (Achilles) was ruled out for the season.

“He’s a proven player in the league, he has a history of scoring goals, of being a playmaker – that’s something I think our team can certainly utilize,” said Arena. “In his initial opportunities with our team, his minutes are certainly going to be limited. We’re hopeful we can get him up to speed in a short period of time, and by the end of September, he’ll be better positioned to play significant minutes.”

The Revolution enter Saturday’s match in fifth place in the Eastern Conference with 15 points, while Philadelphia is in third place with 18 points. On Friday, the MLS announced that all clubs will play three matches from Sep. 18 to Sep. 27 in the second phase of the revised schedule.

The Revolution will host New York City FC (Sept. 19) and the Montreal Impact (Sept. 23) before playing at D.C. United (Sept. 27).







