Yankees' Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton getting closer to returns

“I would say they're both close,” Boone said. “They're both feeling well. They're both doing well. Hopefully, we're in the final days before they start getting some at-bats.”

Manager Aaron Boone said both players are at the tail end of their recoveries and could be sent to the club’s alternate site in Scranton, Pa., this weekend to get at-bats. That would put them on track to return for the final 10 or so games in this pandemic-shortened 60-game regular season.

The New York Yankees said Friday that ailing sluggers Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton might be back in the New York Yankees' lineup as soon as next weekend.

Judge is recovering from his second stint on the injured list this season with a strained right calf and last played Aug. 26. Stanton has been out since Aug. 8 with a left hamstring strain.

Lefthander James Paxton had a setback this week in his recovery from a strained left flexor tendon, and it’s uncertain whether he will pitch again this season.

Boone said there’s “still a chance on some level” that Paxton can contribute. He also said it’s possible the 31-year-old could return as a reliever. Paxton can become a free agent after the season.

“It’ll be challenging but we’ll see how day by day goes,” Boone said.

The team is also without third baseman Gio Urshela (right elbow bone spur) and pitchers Luis Severino and Tommy Kahnle (Tommy John surgery). Righthander Jonathan Loaisiga remains out with an unspecified medical condition, as well.

Loaisiga was expected to throw a bullpen session Friday, and Boone hopes he can be activated Tuesday.

The Yankees had lost 15 of 21 entering Friday amid the rash of injuries, dropping to third place in the AL East behind Tampa Bay and Toronto. However, the opened a four-game series against the Orioles in New York with a 6-0 victory in the first game of a doubleheader.

Gerrit Cole pitched a seven-inning two-hitter, and DJ LeMahieu led off the first inning with the first of the Yankees’ three home runs, as New York moved 2 1/2 games ahead of the Orioles for the AL’s final postseason spot.

Cole (5-3) opened with 4 2/3 hitless innings before Hanser Alberto singled, although his effort wouldn’t have resulted in a no-hitter regardless. Baseball commissioner Fay Vincent chaired a committee in 1991 that voted unanimously to define no-hitters as games of nine innings or more that ended with no hits. Doubleheaders this year were shortened to a pair of seven-inning games to shorten time in ballparks during this pandemic-shortened season.

The Yankees' $324 million ace struck out nine and walked one, finishing his gem in 114 pitches. He induced 27 swings and misses, the fourth most of his career, including the postseason, according to MLB.com. He got 11 misses with his fastball and 10 via slider.

Phillies' Wheeler rips fingernail

Undefeated Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Zack Wheeler ripped a fingernail putting on his pants, delaying his next start for two days and perhaps longer.

Wheeler might lose the nail on the middle finger of his right hand.

“Just one of those stupid things,” he said. “I tripped a little bit, I lost my balance, and my jeans yanked out of my hand.”

Wheeler, 4-0 with a 2.47 ERA in eight starts, had been scheduled to pitch Saturday in Miami. That start has been pushed back to Monday, which is probably wishful thinking, manager Joe Girardi said.

For now, Wheeler’s finger is swollen, sore and taped.

“We don’t think it’s a DL thing, but it depends on what happens to the nail,” Girardi said.

Wheeler said the nail has been an issue throughout his career, and it’s prone to catch on things. He hurt it Wednesday shortly after the team arrived in Miami.

“It’s just going to be a day to day thing,” he said. “We’ll see how the soreness goes, and see how this thing starts healing up.”

Spencer Howard is scheduled to start in place of Wheeler on Saturday.

Dodgers' Pederson returns

The Los Angeles Dodgers have reinstated outfielder Joc Pederson from the paternity list and optioned infielder Matt Beaty to the team’s alternate site. Pederson has struggled during the shortened season, hitting .184 with six home runs and 12 RBIs in 34 games. Last year, he set career highs in batting average (.249), homers (36) and RBIs (74), among other categories. Beaty has played in 21 games for the Dodgers this season, batting .220 with two homers and five RBIs. His numbers also are down from a year ago when he made his major league debut with Los Angeles. He batted .265 with nine homers and 46 RBIs in 99 games. The Dodgers were off Friday and host Houston this weekend ... Aaron Nola struck out 10 and pitched all seven innings for the first complete game of his big league career, and the Philadelphia Phillies handed the Marlins an 11-0 defeat in a doubleheader opener in Miami. Nola (5-3) didn’t allow a hit until Brian Anderson singled to cap a 10-pitch at-bat leading off the fifth. By then the Phillies had their 11-run lead. It was another rough outing for Marlins pitchers, who gave up a National League record 29 runs against Atlanta on Wednesday.