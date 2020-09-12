16 new confirmed deaths, 435 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported Saturday, as more restaurants close

The latest report revealed the seven-day average positive rate for molecular tests held steady at 0.8 percent on Friday for the second day in a row. For every day from Sept. 1 through Wednesday, that figure stands at 0.9 percent.

The state Department of Public Health also announced molecular tests for the virus were administered to 18,313 new people. To date, nearly 1.95 million people in Massachusetts have taken a molecular test for the virus.

The state reported 16 new confirmed coronavirus deaths Saturday , bringing the Massachusetts death toll from the virus to 8,987. The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 grew by 435 to reach 122,637.

Antibody tests have been given to 116,242 people as of Saturday, an increase of 349 from the day before.

The three-day average of confirmed deaths was 11 as of Wednesday, the state reported.

Hospitalization data showed that two medical centers used surge capacity to treat coronavirus patients as of Friday, the state reported. That number has remained steady since Monday.

The three-day average number of hospitalized coronavirus patients dipped slightly Friday to 339, down from 341 on Thursday.

In the restaurant industry, which is fighting to outlast the pandemic, some dining spots have closed in recent days after workers fell ill with COVID-19.

On Thursday, Lulu’s in Allston announced on its Facebook page that it was closing until further notice after two employees tested positive for COVID-19. Lulu’s said it planned to test all employees for the virus and thoroughly clean the restaurant before reopening. The restaurant didn’t return a call seeking comment Saturday.

On Revere Beach, the landmark Kelly’s Roast Beef closed Thursday and Friday after a worker tested positive for COVID-19, said Dan Flatley, the manager. The restaurant tested its more than 30 employees for the virus and hired a company to clean and sanitize. The location has takeout and delivery, but no space for indoor dining.

On Saturday, the restaurant reopened, staffed by workers who tested negative for COVID-19, Flatley said. The restaurant doesn’t know of any other infections among its workforce, Flatley said, but some employees are still awaiting test results.

In Scituate, the economic fallout from pandemic has led owner Kara Tondorf to close Riva Restaurant.

A new landlord bought the property in January and likely won’t renew the lease when it expires in the next two years, Tondorf said. She said it was best to shut down now instead of trying to stay afloat while COVID-19 keeps restaurant patrons at home. The restaurant will close its doors next Saturday.

“We’ve had people in the community that are so, so upset about us closing,” Tondorf. “Some of our regular customers were sitting on the patio just crying to me after we announced it. … But the numbers just didn’t work.”

Riva has been a dining spot on Scituate’s harbor for 22 years, and relies on summer business to get through the winter. During the pandemic, Tondorf said she has struggled to find staff and has fewer seats available due to social distancing guidelines.

“We’ve had some people get really nasty about not getting a table or having to deal with long waits,” Tondorf said. “But the community has been incredibly supportive and wonderful.”

One employee has been working at Riva Restaurant since its opening, she said.

“She’s heartbroken,” Tondorf said. “She’s like a family member to me, and we’re going to have one last family dinner together there on our last day.”

Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lauracrimaldi.