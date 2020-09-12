16 new confirmed deaths, 435 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday, state reports

The state Department of Public Health also announced molecular tests for the virus were administered to 18,313 new people. To date, nearly 1.95 million people in Massachusetts have taken a molecular test for the virus.

The state Saturday reported 16 new confirmed coronavirus deaths, bringing the Massachusetts death toll from the virus to 8,987. The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 grew by 435 to reach 122,637.

The latest report revealed the seven-day average positive rate for molecular tests held steady at .8 percent on Friday for the second day in a row. That figure had been at .9 percent from Sept. 1 through Wednesday.

Antibody tests have been given to 116,242 people as of Saturday, an increase of 349 from the day before.

A metric that tracks the three-day average of confirmed deaths was 11 as of Wednesday, the state reported.

Hospitalization data showed that two medical centers used surge capacity to treat coronavirus patients as of Friday, the state reported. That number has remained steady since Monday.

The three-day average number of hospitalized coronavirus patients dipped slightly Friday to 339, down from 341 on Thursday.





