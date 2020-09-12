3-alarm fire strikes Quincy home, 8 pets rescued

Fire crews worked late into Saturday night after a 3-alarm fire tore through a home in Quincy Saturday, an official said.
There were no injuries but eight pets were rescued from the three-family home on Roselin Avenue Deputy Fire Chief Gary Smyth said.
Heavy fire was already visible in the basement when firefighters responded to the scene at about 4 p.m., he said.
The fire spread to the second floor, Smyth said. Everyone inside the home at the time got out safely, he said.
But a cat that was rescued received oxygen at the scene, Smyth said.
The Red Cross said it was working to assist nine adults and two children who lived at the home, according to a tweet.
The fire caused an estimated $150,000 in damage, Smyth said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
