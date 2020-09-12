Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Last week’s most notable rarity was a gray heron seen on Tuckernuck Island, which is the first-ever record of this species in the lower 48.
Nantucket: In addition to the gray heron, Tuckernuck sightings last week included eight yellow-crowned night herons, four common ravens, and two lark sparrows. Other interesting reports from the Nantucket area last week included four northern shovelers at Great Point Lagoon, an Audubon’s shearwater offshore, and four yellow-crowned night herons off of Cathcart Road.
Greater Boston: Reports last week included a glaucous gull at Revere Beach, a red-shouldered hawk at Mass Audubon’s Boston Nature Center, and an olive-sided flycatcher at Franklin Park. There was a broad-winged hawk and a dickcisselat Belle Isle Marsh in East Boston.
Western Massachusetts: Observers reported a red phalarope from the Goodnough Dike at Quabbin Reservoir in Ware, a Baird’s sandpiper at the Oxbow Marina in Northampton, and four American golden plovers at the Great Pond in Hatfield. Buff-breasted sandpipers were reported widely from the Connecticut River Valley including in Deerfield, South Deerfield, and Whatley.
Central Massachusetts: There was a northern pintail at Delaney Wildlife Management Area in Harvard. At Westborough Wildlife Management Area, reports included a lesser scaup, a yellow-bellied flycatcher, a Connecticut warbler, and a dickcissel.
South Shore: Two sandhill cranes were reported at Cumberland Farms in Middleborough. Observers found six great cormorants and a yellow-breasted chat at Gooseberry Neck in Westport.
North Shore: At Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, sightings included a clapper rail, a marbled godwit, a Hudsonian godwit, three buff-breasted sandpipers, and a royal tern. A black-headed gull continued to be seen at Joppa Park in Newburyport. At Mass Audubon’s Rough Meadows Wildlife Sanctuary, dawn flight observations included a prothonotary warbler, a blue grosbeak, and a dickcissel. There was a hooded warbler at the East Point headlands in Nahant.
