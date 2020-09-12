Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Last week’s most notable rarity was a gray heron seen on Tuckernuck Island, which is the first-ever record of this species in the lower 48.

Nantucket: In addition to the gray heron, Tuckernuck sightings last week included eight yellow-crowned night herons, four common ravens, and two lark sparrows. Other interesting reports from the Nantucket area last week included four northern shovelers at Great Point Lagoon, an Audubon’s shearwater offshore, and four yellow-crowned night herons off of Cathcart Road.

Greater Boston: Reports last week included a glaucous gull at Revere Beach, a red-shouldered hawk at Mass Audubon’s Boston Nature Center, and an olive-sided flycatcher at Franklin Park. There was a broad-winged hawk and a dickcisselat Belle Isle Marsh in East Boston.