Developers are already zeroing in on West Station

City Realty Group wants to build a 16-story, 260-unit building at the western edge of the Boston University campus on Ashford Street, on a nondescript lot currently used by a moving company. The property is most notable because it backs up to the railroad tracks, which would put the building at the doorstep of West Station.

It’s still going to be years before MBTA riders can catch a train in Allston at West Station, the long-dreamed of bus and train stop that could one day serve as a transit hub for that end of the city. But developers are already circling the area.

Clifford Kensington, a City Realty executive, said the company likes the location even without West Station, noting the Green Line nearby on Commonwealth Avenue. But the building is being planned with the transit stop in mind: City Realty would develop only a portion of the land, turning the rest over to the state to build a bus, bike, and pedestrian road. This link, which the state has been planning, would essentially extend the cross street, Malvern Street, from Comm. Ave. north across the tracks to connect with West Station, though cars would not be allowed.

This proposal is not entirely altruistic, Kensington acknowledged. “We would obviously love to have West Station get built,” he said. “It would be a huge boon to our future building.”

Also, to facilitate the connection, City Realty envisions that it would sell that land to the state Department of Transportation and turn the proceeds over to affordable housing organizations.

For its part, the transportation department indicated that none of this is set in stone. Spokeswoman Jacquelyn Goddard said that “although the developer has made us aware of their conceptual plans, it would be premature to comment on their proposal and potential impacts in the project area.”

West Station is part of the $1 billion-plus Massachusetts Turnpike mega-project in Allston, which would also straighten the highway and free up an enormous parcel of land on which Harvard University intends to build a new neighborhood. While the station has widespread support, the project itself is caught in a grinding and contentious public process over the configuration of the highway, Soldiers Field Road, a bike path, and railroad tracks through a narrow stretch farther east called the throat.

It’s unclear when West Station will open, though officials have said it will be earlier than a previous projection of as late as 2040. Supporters envision the station serving many bus lines between Cambridge and the Longwood area, as well as high-frequency train service to both North and South stations.

Harvard has committed up to $58 million to help build the transit hub, and BU has also said it would contribute.

Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack is expected to choose a preferred layout for the overall highway project this fall. But she has warned that if the project’s many stakeholders can’t come to a consensus, the state may just patch up the existing highway viaduct and move on — without West Station.

State of the streets

Governor Charlie Baker on Thursday said the state would dole out more money to cities and towns to help them improve streets, doubling the size of a grant program that began this year from $5 million to $10 million.

The “shared streets” program was launched in response to the coronavirus pandemic, encouraging cities and towns to take on small-scale projects that could help create more social distance on the streets, such as by building new bike lanes, extending sidewalks, speeding up bus service, or setting up outdoor dining areas and small recreation areas.

In announcing the program’s expansion, the state also unveiled a fresh round of awards, funding projects like bike lanes in Lynn, new bus lanes in Everett, and crosswalks in Braintree, and for Worcester to experiment “with converting streets to use by pedestrians only.”

Separately, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority and 13 Boston-area cities and towns recently announced they would join together to buy paint for bus and bike lanes in bulk to reduce costs. For example, the T said the measure would bring the typical costs for the red paint that is used for bus-only lanes from as high as $12 a square foot to under $5.

The collaboration stands in contrast to just a couple years back, after Boston launched a bus lane on Washington Street in Roslindale. While the bus lane immediately improved service for riders, it also triggered one of those classic Boston jurisdictional disputes, as the MBTA and the city bickered over who should be stuck with the paint bills going forward. In most cases, cities and towns now apply the paint but the MBTA reimburses them.

Adam Vaccaro can be reached at adam.vaccaro@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @adamtvaccaro.