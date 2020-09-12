Exotic serval cat that escaped from N.H. home is found

The 4-year-old, 40-pound exotic cat named Spartacus was trapped by its owner near his home Saturday morning and is in good health, said Captain Matthew Tarleton in an e-mail.

A pet serval that went missing in New Hampshire Wednesday, drawing widespread attention, has been found, according to Merrimack, N.H. police Saturday.

Spartacus, a 40-pound pet serval was successfully caught by its owners Saturday, days after it had escaped their New Hampshire home. (Courtesy of the Merrimack Police Department)

The serval, a wild cat native to Africa, had been legally adopted from a Florida zoo, the Associated Press reported. Spartacus is legally owned and permitted through the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, according to police.

Mike DeFina, a spokesman for the Animal Rescue League of Boston, told the Globe Friday that servals are “fierce predators and very fast animals," but said that Spartacus did not likely pose a risk to the community, since “it seems like this one is more or less ‘domesticated.’ ”

The owner, Dean King, who could not immediately be reached Saturday, told the AP that he had placed a trap with live baby chickens in the area and had been searching the woods.

The escaped serval had drawn local media attention and generated over a thousand comments on the Merrimack police Facebook page. Photos of the Spartacus released by police include one that became popular showing the feline stretching up on its hind legs apparently to look at a coffee maker on a kitchen counter.

One commentator reacted with relief to a post on the police Facebook page that Spartacus had been found.

“Yay!!!!!!!!!!! I can’t believe how invested I was in this cat,” the commentator posted. “He’s not even mine and I feel like my own pet made it home! So happy for his owners!”

Lucas Phillips can be reached at lucas.phillips@globe.com.