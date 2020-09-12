Franklin town clerk resigns after vote in unwieldy Democratic primary

Secretary of State William F. Galvin had to seek a court order to allow officials in Franklin, Wellesley, and Newton to count outstanding ballots the day after the primary, which featured a crowded Democratic contest to succeed US Representative Joseph P. Kennedy III.

Burr’s resignation takes effect Saturday, according to a letter in which she wrote that she was stepping down to “re-establish confidence with the voters of this community in their elections.”

Franklin Town Clerk Teresa M. Burr submitted her resignation Friday, about a week after officials worked into the night at a high school gymnasium to tally nearly 3,000 uncounted ballots that delayed the final count in an unwieldy Democratic primary on Sept. 1 for the Fourth Congressional District.

Officials in Franklin initially said it had roughly 600 uncounted ballots, but a review by Galvin’s office found about 2,700 hadn’t been tallied, setting the stage for the marathon counting session that ended early on Sept. 4 — 53 hours after polls closed on Sept 1.

Newton City Councilor Jake Auchincloss emerged victorious, capturing 22.4 percent of a heavily divided Democratic field. He edged the second-place finisher, Jesse Mermell, out by about 2,000 votes. She conceded after the vote counting concluded in Franklin, and the same day expressed concern about what she called “some gaps in the process.”

In her resignation letter, Burr said “any oversights” by her were the result of “the many challenges this election has brought upon myself.”

“I want to assure every resident that my performance over the past few months for this election was not intentional, nor have I ever conspired to deprive any voter of their ability to cast a ballot and have that ballot counted as part of an election,” she wrote.

Burr didn’t respond Saturday to requests for comment.

Town Administrator Jamie Hellen said in an e-mail that he has the authority to appoint an interim town clerk, but he hasn’t selected a candidate. Voters will pick Burr’s permanent replacement during the municipal election in November 2021, he wrote.

Hellen and Town Council Chairman Thomas D. Mercer said they are planning to meet with Burr for a debrief about the primary election, which drew a historic number of voters statewide, driven largely by an expanded option for voting by mail.

Franklin voters elected Burr in 2015 after longtime town clerk Deborah Pellegri ended a 30-year run in the position. Hellen credited Burr with introducing an array of online services, improving elections in Franklin, and establishing a popular dog contest.

“I hope this one moment does not overshadow the overall positive impact during her tenure,” he wrote.

Mercer said he believes Burr’s resignation was “the right decision.”

He said the town will dedicate what resources are necessary to prepare for the November election and plans to consult with Galvin’s office. Burr works with an assistant clerk and one other employee, Mercer said.

“I have all the confidence in the town clerk’s staff and what we are going to do for the town clerk’s office to make sure the November election goes off flawlessly,” he said.

A Galvin spokeswoman didn’t respond Saturdayto requests for comment.





