Man, 24, fatally stabbed in Quincy parking lot

A 24-year-old man died after he was stabbed during an altercation in a Quincy parking lot Friday night, according to the Norfolk district attorney’s office.

Cameron Nohmy of Quincy was stabbed near the intersection of Hancock and Woodbine streets around 10:45 p.m., the office of District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey said in a statement. Nohmy’s “associates” called police.

He died later at the Boston Medical Center, the statement said.