Man, 24, fatally stabbed in Quincy parking lot

A 24-year-old man died after he was stabbed during an altercation in a Quincy parking lot Friday night, according to the Norfolk district attorney’s office.
Cameron Nohmy of Quincy was stabbed near the intersection of Hancock and Woodbine streets around 10:45 p.m., the office of District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey said in a statement. Nohmy’s “associates” called police.
He died later at the Boston Medical Center, the statement said.
Quincy police and the Massachusetts State Police responded to reports of the stabbing, the district attorney’s office said.
“We know that there were witnesses to this brief altercation,” Morrissey said in the statement.
The district attorney’s office is asking anyone with information about the stabbing to call Quincy police at 617-745-5721 or State Police at 617-593-8840.
