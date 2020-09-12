Man shot, killed in Springfield Saturday morning

A man was shot and killed in Springfield Saturday morning, officials said.
At 10:35 a.m., officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim on the 100 block of Spring Street, Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh wrote on Twitter.
Authorities found a man with gunshot wounds, Walsh said. The man, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident remains under investigation.
No further information was immediately available.
