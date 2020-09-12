Methadone Mile: life on the streets during the pandemic

Chris Deoliveira stood in a parking lot across the street from the former Best Western hotel. This summer, the Pine Street Inn leased the building, bringing 180 additional homeless people into the area. Deoliveira lives on the street and said he's been homeless for eight years and has been in this area for the last two. He said his opioid addiction started 20 years ago with Percocet. He said he's not concerned about COVID-19, "I don't have too many years ahead of me anyway,” he said. “I'm schizophrenic. The voices are always telling me to kill myself."

Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe