New England news in brief

Voters who have not already submitted vote-by-mail applications for the November election should keep an eye on their mailboxes in the coming days. The state is mailing vote-by-mail applications to all registered voters who have not already submitted an application for a ballot. Voters who have already applied for a November ballot don’t need to reapply, according to Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin. Voters who want to confirm receipt of their Vote by Mail application can go to www.TrackMyBallotMA.com , which will show a “pending” November ballot for anyone who already has an application on file. An earlier application sent out before the Sept. 1 primary allowed voters to apply for ballots for the primary, the general election, or both. Ballots are expected to start being mailed by the first week of October. Voters are encouraged to apply early in order to ensure timely delivery of their ballots. The US Postal Service is advising voters to submit their applications no later than Oct. 20, according to Galvin. Ballots that are not received by local election officials on or before Election Day must arrive no later than Nov. 6 and be postmarked by Nov. 3 in order to be counted. Expanded in-person voting will also be available this year, from Oct. 17-30. Four days of weekend voting will be held in every community during that period. (AP)





Advertisement

QUINCY

Man fatally stabbed in parking lot

A 24-year-old man died after he was stabbed during an altercation in a parking lot Friday night, according to the Norfolk district attorney’s office. Cameron Nohmy of Quincy was stabbed near the intersection of Hancock and Woodbine streets around 10:45 p.m., prosecutors said in a statement. Nohmy’s “associates” called police, the statement said. He died later at the Boston Medical Center. Both local and State Police responded to the report of the stabbing. Any witnesses or others who may have any information about the stabbing are asked to contact Quincy police at 617-745-5721 or State Police at 617-593-8840.

Advertisement





STORRS, Conn.

UConn orders off-campus students to quarantine

University of Connecticut and local health officials have ordered about 700 students living in an off-campus apartment complex to quarantine for two weeks after tracing several COVID-19 cases to homes there. Students living in The Oaks on the Square, which is located just off campus in Storrs, are being asked to remain inside their apartments except for “solitary activity” or to pick up food, according to the letter sent to Oaks residents. Non-students living in the complex are not subject to the quarantine, which was agreed to Friday by officials from UConn, the Eastern Highlands Health District, and the town of Mansfield. The quarantined students will be required to switch any in-person classes to online for an indefinite period of time. As of Saturday, the school has reported 121 positive tests for the new coronavirus on campus since about 5,000 students returned in August and 92 cases among those living off-campus. (AP)





RUTLAND, Vt.

After 99 years, dairy farm to close

A 99-year-old Vermont dairy is shutting down at the end of September, and the coronavirus pandemic played a major role in the decision. “With gratitude, pride and heavy hearts, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to close Thomas Dairy at the end of the month,” the Rutland farm wrote in a Facebook post. “The decrease in business from colleges, restaurants and tourism during the COVID shutdown has hit us hard, and the future remains uncertain.” When the University of Vermont shut down for the semester, the dairy lost its biggest customer overnight, fifth-generation co-owner Abby Thomas said. But there are other reasons, she said. There is increasing competition from organic and nut milks, the facilities are in need of expensive upgrades, and the majority of the owners are nearing retirement age. The company tried to find a buyer, but no viable candidate came forward, she said. Thomas Dairy employs 30 people and produces about 10,000 gallons of milk per week. (AP)