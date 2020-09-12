Person stabbed in Roxbury Saturday morning

A person was stabbed in Roxbury Saturday morning, Boston police said.
The person, whom police did not identify, was stabbed in the area of Melnea Cass Boulevard and Harrison Avenue around 8:13 a.m., said Officer Kim Tavares, a Boston police spokeswoman.
The victim was taken to a local hospital, police said. Tavares did not know the victim’s condition.
Police have not yet arrested anyone connected to the stabbing, Tavares said.
No further information was immediately available.
