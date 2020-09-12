fb-pixel

Prosecutors continue to investigate Attleboro double stabbing that killed woman, 28

By Alyssa Lukpat Globe Correspondent,Updated September 12, 2020, 19 minutes ago

The Bristol County district attorney’s office continues to investigate a double stabbing in Attleboro Friday that left one woman dead and another woman with minor injuries.

Kimberly Duphily, 28, of Attleboro, was found bleeding after the stabbing at 6 Leroy St. around 3:55 p.m. Friday, the office of District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III said in a statement. She was pronounced dead at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro.

A 20-year-old woman sustained minor injuries and was released from Sturdy Memorial Hospital Friday night, the statement said.

The district attorney’s office denied that Attleboro police had taken a person of interest into custody as some other media outlets reported.

Advertisement

“There is not another victim in critical condition, nor is there a person of interest in custody at this time,” the statement said.

Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.