Prosecutors continue to investigate Attleboro double stabbing that killed woman, 28

The Bristol County district attorney’s office continues to investigate a double stabbing in Attleboro Friday that left one woman dead and another woman with minor injuries.
Kimberly Duphily, 28, of Attleboro, was found bleeding after the stabbing at 6 Leroy St. around 3:55 p.m. Friday, the office of District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III said in a statement. She was pronounced dead at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro.
A 20-year-old woman sustained minor injuries and was released from Sturdy Memorial Hospital Friday night, the statement said.
The district attorney’s office denied that Attleboro police had taken a person of interest into custody as some other media outlets reported.
“There is not another victim in critical condition, nor is there a person of interest in custody at this time,” the statement said.
