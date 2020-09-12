Sunday’s Child

Jaiden is a sweet and loving 6-year-old boy of Caucasian descent. Those who know him best adore him and say he can make you smile as soon as you see him. Once you start speaking to Jaiden, he will turn toward you to see who is visiting and will give you a wide grin. The more you speak to him, the more excited he gets. He loves to be held and is a very happy boy. All of the staff members in the program at which Jaiden resides, as well as his teachers at school, have fallen in love with him and are hoping that he finds his forever family soon.

Jaiden’s favorite activities include playing with the Singing Elmo that he received for Christmas and listening to music. He loves being in the pool and enjoys pushing off the wall and splashing around in the water. Jaiden is also able to engage in many activities at school such as arts and craft projects with the help of his teachers and aide. Jaiden enjoys going to school and is always happy to see his teachers. Jaiden is nonverbal, uses a wheelchair, and has been diagnosed with cortical blindness. He relies on 24/7 support and receives occupational, physical, vision, and speech therapy at his school.