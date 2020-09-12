Historic wildfires are still raging on the West Coast. These photos show the destruction they’ve caused

Wildfires across the West Coast have killed at least 19 people in California, left dozens missing in Oregon, created a smoky haze and dangerous air quality in major cities, and burned millions of acres of land as they continued to spread Saturday.

At least 6 people have died in Oregon, including a 13-year-old boy whose family said died, along with his grandmother and his dog, as he tried to lead them out of the flames to safety.

These photos show just how devastating the fires have been in California, Oregon, and Washington.