Historic wildfires are still raging on the West Coast. These photos show the destruction they’ve caused

By Amanda Kaufman Globe Staff,Updated September 12, 2020, 7 minutes ago
The Reyes family stood by the ruins of their home at Coleman Creek Estates mobile home park in Phoenix, Ore.
The Reyes family stood by the ruins of their home at Coleman Creek Estates mobile home park in Phoenix, Ore.PAULA BRONSTEIN/Associated Press

Wildfires across the West Coast have killed at least 19 people in California, left dozens missing in Oregon, created a smoky haze and dangerous air quality in major cities, and burned millions of acres of land as they continued to spread Saturday.

At least 6 people have died in Oregon, including a 13-year-old boy whose family said died, along with his grandmother and his dog, as he tried to lead them out of the flames to safety.

These photos show just how devastating the fires have been in California, Oregon, and Washington.

Lexi Sovllios from Talent, Ore., held her dogs as she looked at the ruins of her burned house.Paula Bronstein/Associated Press
Damaged homes are seen in a mobile home park that was destroyed by wildfire in Ashland, Ore.David Ryder/Getty
Firefighters monitored a controlled burn along Nacimiento-Fergusson Road to help contain the Dolan Fire near Big Sur, Calif.Nic Coury/Associated Press
Firefighters from Vandenberg Air Force Base tried to slow the Dolan Fire at Limekiln State Park in Big Sur, Calif.Nic Coury/Associated Press
Firefighters monitored the Dolan Fire. in Big Sur, Calif. Nic Coury/Associated Press
Search and rescue personnel from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office looked for the possible remains of a missing elderly resident in a mobile home park in Ashland, Ore.David Ryder/Getty
The Bobcat Fire burned down trees in the Angeles National Forest in Monrovia, Calif.David McNew/Getty
A firefighting jet tanker dropped fire retardant on the Bobcat Fire in Monrovia, Calif.David McNew/Getty
Smoke from widlfires shrouded the town of West Linn, Ore.Christian Gallagher/Associated Press
The I-90 bridge over Lake Washington disappeared through heavy smoke in Seattle, Wash.Lindsey Wasson/Getty
An American flag on top the Space Needle was lowered to half-staff to remember those who lost their lives on 9/11.Mike Siegel/Associated Press
Chimneys stood among the burnt out remains of Camp Okizu in Northern California.Alie Skowronski/Associated Press
Smoke from wildfires filled the air in rural Clackamas County, Ore.KRISTINA BARKER/NYT
Portland's waterfront along the Willamette River was shrouded by the smoke.Kristina Barker/NYT
An inmate firefighter with Vallecito Crew 1 took a break while battling the Bear Fire, part of the North Complex Fire, near Oroville, Calif. Christian Monterrosa/NYT
The Bobcat Fire burned downed trees in the Angeles National Forest north of Monrovia, Calif.David McNew/Getty
An air attack plane flewby the plume as the Bobcat Fire advanced in the Angeles National Forest north of Monrovia, Calif.David McNew/Getty
Fire retardant from a Coulson 737 firefighting tanker jet fell on a forest to slow the Bobcat Fire.David McNew/Getty
The Bobcat Fire consumed a forest.David McNew/Getty
A couple embraced while touring in an area devastated by the Almeda fire in Phoenix, Ore. John Locher/Associated Press
Mark Buktenica, right, comforted Eden McCarthy at they go through the rubble of McCarthy's home destroyed by the Almeda Fire in Talent, Ore. John Locher/Associated Press

Material from Globe wire services was used in this report.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.