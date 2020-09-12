Historic wildfires are still raging on the West Coast. These photos show the destruction they’ve caused

Wildfires across the West Coast have killed at least 19 people in California, left dozens missing in Oregon, created a smoky haze and dangerous air quality in major cities, and burned millions of acres of land as they continued to spread Saturday. At least 6 people have died in Oregon, including a 13-year-old boy whose family said died, along with his grandmother and his dog, as he tried to lead them out of the flames to safety. These photos show just how devastating the fires have been in California, Oregon, and Washington. Lexi Sovllios from Talent, Ore., held her dogs as she looked at the ruins of her burned house. Paula Bronstein/Associated Press Damaged homes are seen in a mobile home park that was destroyed by wildfire in Ashland, Ore. David Ryder/Getty Firefighters monitored a controlled burn along Nacimiento-Fergusson Road to help contain the Dolan Fire near Big Sur, Calif. Nic Coury/Associated Press Firefighters from Vandenberg Air Force Base tried to slow the Dolan Fire at Limekiln State Park in Big Sur, Calif. Nic Coury/Associated Press Firefighters monitored the Dolan Fire. in Big Sur, Calif. Nic Coury/Associated Press Search and rescue personnel from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office looked for the possible remains of a missing elderly resident in a mobile home park in Ashland, Ore. David Ryder/Getty The Bobcat Fire burned down trees in the Angeles National Forest in Monrovia, Calif. David McNew/Getty A firefighting jet tanker dropped fire retardant on the Bobcat Fire in Monrovia, Calif. David McNew/Getty Smoke from widlfires shrouded the town of West Linn, Ore. Christian Gallagher/Associated Press The I-90 bridge over Lake Washington disappeared through heavy smoke in Seattle, Wash. Lindsey Wasson/Getty An American flag on top the Space Needle was lowered to half-staff to remember those who lost their lives on 9/11. Mike Siegel/Associated Press Chimneys stood among the burnt out remains of Camp Okizu in Northern California. Alie Skowronski/Associated Press Smoke from wildfires filled the air in rural Clackamas County, Ore. KRISTINA BARKER/NYT Portland's waterfront along the Willamette River was shrouded by the smoke. Kristina Barker/NYT An inmate firefighter with Vallecito Crew 1 took a break while battling the Bear Fire, part of the North Complex Fire, near Oroville, Calif. Christian Monterrosa/NYT The Bobcat Fire burned downed trees in the Angeles National Forest north of Monrovia, Calif. David McNew/Getty An air attack plane flewby the plume as the Bobcat Fire advanced in the Angeles National Forest north of Monrovia, Calif. David McNew/Getty Fire retardant from a Coulson 737 firefighting tanker jet fell on a forest to slow the Bobcat Fire. David McNew/Getty The Bobcat Fire consumed a forest. David McNew/Getty A couple embraced while touring in an area devastated by the Almeda fire in Phoenix, Ore. John Locher/Associated Press Mark Buktenica, right, comforted Eden McCarthy at they go through the rubble of McCarthy's home destroyed by the Almeda Fire in Talent, Ore. John Locher/Associated Press Material from Globe wire services was used in this report.
