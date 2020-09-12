UConn orders students in apartment complex to quarantine

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — University of Connecticut and local health officials have ordered about 700 students living in an off-campus apartment complex to quarantine for two weeks after tracing several COVID-19 cases to homes there.

Student living in the The Oaks on the Square, which is located just off campus in Storrs, are being asked to remain inside their apartments except for for “solitary activity” or to pick up food, according to the letter sent to Oaks residents.

Non-students living in the complex are not subject to the quarantine, which was agreed to Friday by officials from UConn, the Eastern Highlands Health District and the town of Mansfield.