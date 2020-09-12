Teachers concerned with safety are not ‘disrupters’

Re “Teachers lose in bid to disrupt reopening: Andover union’s refusal to train inside schools is ruled an illegal strike”: I’ve perceived an anti-union and anti-teacher bias in the Globe, and both seemed to be on display in the headline and first sentence of Thursday’s front-page article. The Andover Education Association was attempting to ensure safety for its members, its students, and its community. If you want to correctly locate the source of “disruption,” train your gaze upon the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and Governor Baker. It is there that you will find last-minute decisions designed to impose an imaginary safety in the midst of a continuing pandemic.

Yes, I taught for 35 years in Massachusetts as a proud union member. And, yes, my daughter is a teacher, And, yes, my grandsons are assigned to attend a school that is 115 years old with no HVAC system, and the windows don’t open. Let’s disrupt that death trap.