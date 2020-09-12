In the 1967 pennant race, Fenway’s left-field Wall took some hits — from a manager

Well, Bill didn’t say it quite that way.

Bill Rigney, who manages the Angels' pursuit, says the Red Sox will win the pennant.

Editor’s note: The Globe is reaching into its archives to bring you “Replay,” articles from the past that highlight something interesting, timely, or revealing. This column by Jerry Nason during the “Impossible Dream" pennant race appeared on Sunday, Sept. 10, 1967, under the headline “Fenway Tough For Sox, Too!”

What he said sounded more like “Fenway Park is going to win the pennant for the Red Sox.”

It was not a ball park, he informed Bud Tucker. It was a chamber of horrors . . . The Wall paralyzed pitchers.

"The Red Sox have a pretty good ball club,” he admitted, “but that’s not the reason they’ll win everything.

“The reason is Fenway Park.

”It will be one h--- of a disgrace to play a World Series in that place. It’s absolutely impossible to win there.

“Pitchers walk out on the mound, take a look at that wall in left field, roll over and play dead.”

Well, it’s for sure that Mr. Rigney’s pitchers did, the last time in town, when they got stretched for four straight losses.

But somebody has to be doing something right while pitching in Fenway Park.

The Red Sox pitching has to face The Wall 81 times per season. Three of the last four no-hitters authored by them were in Chicago? My eye they were! They were in Fenway Park.

World Series, you are sure, have been played in ball parks more disgraceful in configuration than Fenway Park. Like the old Polo Grounds in New York — and the L.A. Coliseum was a ball park?

Of course, not even the ownership rates Fenway Park with the Taj Mahal — Dick O’Connell calls it a “four-strikes ball park” — and would prefer more elbow room.

Still, the fact the current leading Red Sox hotsy in the homer parade, Yaz, bats left-handed, and is not working over The Wall, suggests that Fenway Park would not entirely disgrace a World Series.

Come to think of it, there were two shutouts pitched in the ’46 Red Sox-Cardinals series, one of ‘em at Fenway Park by Boo Ferriss of our side.

If the old ball park is the horror chamber Bill Rigney insists it is, shouldn’t a plaque commemorating Ferriss’ feat adorn the left-field wall?

Over-publicized menace

The Green Monster still proves to be a menace for hitters, even when Jim Lonborg threw out the first pitch before Game 1 of the 2013 ALDS. Jim Davis

Rigney says — as many have said before him — that the Boston ball park intimidates pitchers. “They can’t work properly there,” he claims. “They run scared.”

If this is the case, then Bill fractures his own original premise — that the Red Sox will win the pennant because their ball park will win it for them.

Their guys have to be intimidated in 81 games there.

Isn’t it possible, Bill, that the Red Sox might capture the pennant despite Fenway Park?

Next time around I want to ask Bill which ball park he’d prefer to play in — Fenway or Comiskey Park, in Chicago?

Comiskey is where the Angels join others in claiming the baseballs are “frozen,” the outfield grass permitted to go to alfalfa, and the infield is sogged down with superfluous hosing.

All this is supposed to advantage the fleet-footed, meek-hitting White Sox.

Personally, I think that The Wall nearby is an over-publicized menace at Fenway Park and that far more injurious to pitching performance is the fact there’s no foul territory in either left or right field.

All that popcorn that presently falls into the corner seats, foul, would be gathered into accommodating gloves if there was any running room out there.

That’s why Dick O’Connell refers to it as a “four-strikes ball park.”

Well, here’s to a “disgraceful” World Series!