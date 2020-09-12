Big Ten to meet Sunday with eye toward playing football this fall

The person, speaking on condition of anonymity, said it was a “positive meeting” that led to the scheduling of a presentation to the full group of presidents and chancellors Sunday.

A person with direct knowledge of the situation told the Associated Press the Big Ten’s Return to Competition Task Force met Saturday. The medical subcommittee, composed of athletic directors, doctors, and athletic training staffers, made a presentation to a subgroup of presidents and chancellors. The presentation included improvements in the availability of rapid, daily COVID-19 testing.

Big Ten university presidents will meet Sunday to hear a presentation about playing a fall football season after all — maybe as soon as late October — amid pressure from parents, players, coaches, and even the president to kick off.

Advertisement

The presentation will include medical, television, and scheduling for football, the person said. A vote to start a season is not guaranteed to be conducted Sunday but could happen in the coming days.

The Big Ten postponed its fall season Aug. 11 because of concerns about playing through the COVID-19 pandemic, with presidents and chancellors voting 11-3 in favor. Ohio State, Iowa, and Nebraska voted against postponement.

The conference and first-year commissioner Kevin Warren has faced push back from inside and out ever since. Parents of demonstrated on campuses and in front of the Big Ten offices outside Chicago. A group of Nebraska players have filed a lawsuit against the conference to overturn the decision not to play.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day released a statement Thursday asking the conference to provide more clarity about its decision to postpone and Penn State coach James Franklin made similar statements in a radio interview.

Outbreak at Va. Tech forces postponement

The pandemic disrupted college sports again Saturday, with Virginia and Virginia Tech postponing their Sept. 19 football opener because of COVID-19 issues at Virginia Tech.

Advertisement

The schools said this was a mutual agreement. No makeup date was announced for the game that had been set for Virginia Tech’s Lane Stadium. Virginia Tech also will not hold football practice for four days.

The postponement is the second for the Hokies since the Atlantic Coast Conference released a revised schedule. Their original opening game, slated for Sept. 12 against North Carolina State, was pushed back two weeks after a COVID-19 outbreak at N.C. State.

Virginia, suddenly faced with not opening its season until Oct. 3 at No. 1 Clemson, announced it has moved its home game against Duke to Sept. 26. The game was originally scheduled for Nov. 14.

On its web page, Virginia Tech reported Friday it has had 219 positive tests for the coronavirus in the previous seven days, putting its total infections at 633 since testing began Aug. 3. The numbers have risen steadily since students returned Aug. 24.

Virginia released its latest numbers for athletes and athletic staff on Saturday, saying it has had five positive tests since the last update Sept. 4. The school said four of the five positives were from students who recently returned to campus and that the football program has not had any positive results since the first report July 24.

Memphis pulls plug on prime time

Memphis’s prime-time game against Houston set for Friday night has been postponed.

The American Athletic Conference announced the decision Saturday, a day after Memphis paused football practice and all group activities for the team because a “number of individuals” with the program had tested positive for COVID-19.

Advertisement

The Tigers already lost a game at Purdue previously scheduled for Saturday when the Big Ten canceled its fall football season Aug. 11. The conference says the Houston game will be rescheduled.

Memphis officials say the positive tests and contact tracing indicate most of the cases are linked to social events outside of team activities. Combined with contract tracing, Memphis says a “significant number” are in quarantine in keeping with CDC guidelines. Officials say there are no serious cases but that all players and staff affected are being closely monitored.

The Tigers opened the season by beating Arkansas State, 37-24, on Sept. 5. Their next scheduled game is Sept. 25 at UT San Antonio.

Auburn dealing with COVID-19 cases

Coach Gus Malzahn said No. 11 Auburn had five starters out of practice this week because of COVID-19-related issues.

Malzahn said Saturday the Tigers had two new positive tests this week and 10 total players are sidelined from practice because of the virus or close contact. He didn’t identify the players and declined to say if a particular position group had been hit hardest.

Auburn opens the season Sept. 26 against Kentucky and is set to begin specific game preparation on Sunday.

“All those guys will be back for the opener,” Malzahn said. But he noted that they will face challenges in getting ready when they are out until game week.

“You’re sitting here two weeks from kick and you’ve got some of your guys who aren’t practicing,” Malzahn said. “Obviously that’s concerning.”

Advertisement

In late August, Auburn canceled several practices after nine positive tests led to 16 players getting sidelined. Malzahn said two unspecified position groups “were hit extremely hard.”

Social justice, COVID-19 on display

Players for Kansas State and Arkansas State locked arms on the sidelines with their teammates before the game in Manhattan, Kan. Kansas State players spoke in a video calling for unity and equality, and there were cheers and applause following a moment of reflection. A similar scene played out in Morgantown, W.Va., before West Virginia’s game against Eastern Kentucky . . . In Chapel Hill, N.C., six Syracuse players had “Equality” and one had “Black Lives Matter” displayed on the backs of their jerseys instead of their names for their game against the Tar Heels. North Carolina wore a patch designed by linebacker Tomon Fox. The patch featured the raised clenched fist of the Black Lives Matter movement encircled by the words “Peace,” “Justice,” “Freedom,” “Equality”, and “Say Their Names.” . . . Iowa State wore patches honoring Jack Trice, the school’s first Black athlete, for their game against Louisiana-Lafayette in Ames. Trice died of injuries sustained in a football game in 1923, and the Cyclones' stadium is named in his honor. During the game, crowd noise was piped in and the band and cheerleaders were spread out on the east side of the stadium. Families of players for both teams and immediate family of school officials were on the west side. Spokesman Mike Green said about 1,000 people were in the stadium . . . Due to state COVID-19 restrictions, Appalachian State allowed only 50 fans — all parents of Mountaineers seniors — to attend its 35-20 season-opening win over Charlotte in Boone, N.C.

Advertisement















