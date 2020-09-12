First-rounder Christian Arroyo finally getting his consistent MLB chance

“The last couple of years have kind of been injury-riddled,” Arroyo said before Saturday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays. “Every opportunity is a great opportunity. I just want to show what I can do at the big-league level. I’ve been working on some stuff right now. Thankfully the [hitting coaches] have been helping me out. So, we’re working through those things and getting to that next level where I can prove my ability and prove my worth.”

Christian Arroyo was the San Francisco Giants' first-round pick back in 2013, making his debut with the club in 2017. More than three years later, the 25-year-old is trying to prove he belongs in the big leagues.

The Red Sox are Arroyo’s fourth major league team. The Sox claimed him off waivers from the Cleveland Indians last month; they, too, would designate him for assignment, but he went unclaimed and was outrighted to the team’s alternate site. However, once the struggles of second baseman Jose Peraza mounted — leading to his demotion and probable non-tender this offseason — and the Sox fell further down in the standings, the team decided to give Arroyo a shot.

The Red Sox have played Michael Chavis and Yairo Munoz in left field of late, so they could get a legitimate look at what Arroyo can do.

“I know he had some injuries when he was getting up to the big leagues,” said manager Ron Roenicke. “We like his tools and we want to see how the head, the instincts, and all of that play. And see if those tools are a fit.”

Arroyo hasn’t had consistent at-bats in the majors and has experienced little success. In 262 career plate appearances entering Saturday, Arroyo has just a .218 batting average and .619 OPS. The Sox are leaning on the hope that he can build on his 2019 Triple-A success, when he hit .314 with eight homers and a .984 OPS with Tampa’s Durham Bulls.

Arroyo’s struggles in the majors, he thinks, have to do with pressing.

“Sometimes I would come up to the big leagues and do too much,” Arroyo said. “That’s what a lot of young players do. Sometimes you have to go back to the roots and know that your talented enough to be in the big leagues, that you’re in the big leagues for a reason. I think I got away from that a little bit.”

Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom is familliar with Arroyo, who was part of the Rays system in 2018-19. He’ll have every chance coming down the stretch to make a second impression.

“I’m not looking at it as a, ‘Hey, you have to go out and hit 10 home runs,’ ” Arroyo said. “I think a lot of what goes into this is your ability to have quality at-bats, your ability to make hard contact, and your ability to know that you’re coachable and willing to make adjustments. I know I’m willing to do that.”

Martin Perez hoping to stick around

Though inconsistent, Martin Perez has been solid for the Sox this season, with a 4.40 ERA in 47 innings and nine starts. Perez has a $6.25 million team option for next season he hopes the Sox pick up. “I want to stay here,” Perez said. “I like the organization, coaches, and everybody, but we just have to wait until the season is over to see what they’re going to do.” Perez has had issues with walks, as he has in past years. He walked six Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday, bringing his walk total up to 24; his 4.6 per nine innings would be the highest rate of his career. Perez will take the ball again Sunday in the series finale against Tampa . . . Roenicke is confident Josh Taylor (shoulder tendinitis) will pitch again this season. They will give him a couple of days off and see where he’s at . . . Darwinzon Hernandez threw a bullpen and is expected to come off the injured list soon. Colten Brewer (finger strain) is done for the season . . . Matt Hall was optioned to the team’s alternate training site.

