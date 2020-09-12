Game 47: Red Sox at Rays lineups and notes

The Red Sox lost 11-1 on Friday night in their second game of a four-game series thanks to a dominant performance by 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell.

Pitching: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (2-2, 4.98 ERA)

RAYS (29-16): TBA

Pitching: RHP Tyler Glasnow (2-1, 4.35 ERA)

Time: 6:40 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Glasnow: Jonathan Araúz 2-2, Xander Bogaerts 1-8, Jackie Bradley Jr. 1-9, Michael Chavis 2-5, Rafael Devers 2-9, J.D. Martinez 3-6, Yairo Muñoz 0-1, Kevin Plawecki 1-2, Alex Verdugo 1-3, Christian Vázquez 1-5

Rays vs. Eovaldi: Willy Adames 1-5, Mike Brosseau 1-1, Ji-Man Choi 2-9, Kevin Kiermaier 3-11, Brandon Lowe 2-8, Nate Lowe 1-2, Manuel Margot 0-1, Austin Meadows 4-7, Michael Perez 0-3, Hunter Renfroe 1-3, Kevan Smith 1-1, Yoshi Tsutsugo 0-1, Joey Wendle 5-7

Stat of the day: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox in RBI (31)

Notes: Following Friday’s win, Blake Snell is 7-3 with a 2.59 ERA in his career against the Red Sox ... Glasnow has 15.1 Ks per 9 innings ... Eovaldi is 2-5 with a 5.66 ERA in nine career appearances (seven starts) against the Rays.