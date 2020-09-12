Islanders edge Lightning

EDMONTON, Alberta — Brock Nelson broke a tie with 3:25 left, Semyon Varlamov made 34 saves and the New York Islanders beat the Tampa Bay Lightning, 5-3, in Game 3 of the NHL’s Eastern Conference final on Friday night.

The Islanders rebounded from a stunning finish to Game 2 to trim their deficit to 2-1 in the best-of-seven matchup, but it wasn’t easy.

Tampa Bay wiped out a two-goal deficit in the first 13 minutes of the final period before Nelson, who also had an assist, beat goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy off a pass from Anthony Beauvillier. Jean -Gabriel Pageau added an empty-netter in the last minute.